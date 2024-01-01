Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Gorditas in
Pharr
/
Pharr
/
Gorditas
Pharr restaurants that serve gorditas
EL ITACATE
807 South Jackson Road, Pharr
No reviews yet
GORDITA BEANS & CHEESE
$2.45
GORDITA CHICHARRON SALSA VERDE
$2.99
GORDITA BEANS
$2.45
More about EL ITACATE
Gorditas Doña Lula - Pharr
1300 South Cage Boulevard, Pharr
No reviews yet
Gordita De Azucar
$2.49
More about Gorditas Doña Lula - Pharr
Browse other tasty dishes in Pharr
Tacos
Cake
Quesadillas
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Pharr to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Edinburg
No reviews yet
Weslaco
Avg 4.8
(21 restaurants)
South Padre Island
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Harlingen
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Alamo
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Mcallen
Avg 4.5
(114 restaurants)
Brownsville
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
Avg 4.4
(105 restaurants)
Laredo
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(15 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(903 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(742 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(578 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(785 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(285 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston