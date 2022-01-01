Go
Phat Thai - Carbondale

Welcome to phat thai.
Ours isn't a traditional thai restaurant...
We simply try to serve good food and drink. This is our homage, our adoration, and our inspiration – this is our joint in SE Asia – our version anyways.

343 Main St

Popular Items

FRESH SPRING ROLLS WITH TOFU$7.00
MINT & CELLOPHANE NOODLES, HERBS; SWEET CHILI SAUCE (V)
STEAMED BUNS AKA SALAPAO- PORK$10.00
THAI STYLE STEAMED BUNS WITH SRIRACHA & HOISIN
COCONUT RICE$3.00
PHAT SI IEW$14.00
WIDE RICE NOODLES, CHINESE BROCCOLI, EGG, SPROUTS; OYSTER AND SOY, CRISPY SHALLOTS
PANAENG CURRY$18.00
*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* STIR FRY OF MARKET VEGETABLES RICE WINE, KAFFIR LIME, ROASTED PEANUTS, TOPPED WITH A SALMON FILET COOKED MEDIUM
PHAT THAI WITH SHRIMP & TOFU$19.00
THIN RICE NOODLES, PEANUTS, EGG, DRIED SHRIMP & TURNIPS, TAMARIND, SPROUTS & GREEN ONION
FRIED CHICKEN…THAI STYLE$18.00
½ NATURAL CHICKEN, SWEET CHILI, LIME & GARLIC
, CHOICE OF 2 SIDES
CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS$9.00
MINCED CHICKEN, ROASTED SHALLOT CHILI DRESSING, SESAME
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$7.00
NAM PLA, LIME, THAI HERBS
MASSAMAN LAMB CURRY$18.00
*REMEMBER TO ORDER RICE* LAMB CURRY WITH CARDAMOM, PEANUTS, GALANGAL, RED CHILIES, LEMONGRASS, SWEET POTATO, COCONUT
Location

343 Main St

Carbondale CO

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
