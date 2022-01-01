Phatties Bake Shop
Plant based, gluten free, regular pastries
4143 Voltair ave
Popular Items
Location
4143 Voltair ave
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Don Tommy’s
Come in and enjoy!
Long Story Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Cesarina
Cesarina is a grandmother, a mother, a daughter—our personification of a nurturer who feeds and cares for her community. From the meticulous attention to detail and fresh ingredients, to the warm and inviting atmosphere, this restaurant is a celebration of the power of food and family.
CATALINA LOUNGE
Come in and enjoy!