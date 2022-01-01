Go
Phat Sammy's

Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect place to escape the trappings of day to day living. Our mission is to provide you with food and drink that is unlike anything you have experienced. Come in and enjoy one of our expertly crafted tiki cocktails and enjoy our worldly food offerings that are guaranteed to blow your mind. Leave your worries at the door and allow us to transport you to a place that you never knew you needed!

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

104 Jefferson St S • $$

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)

Popular Items

Phat Fries$12.00
handcut fries, fried egg, sweet Chinese sausage gravy, cheese curds, fried chicken, kimchi hot sauce
Curried Doria (Hotel New Grand c. 1930)$12.00
curried vegetable fried rice, dashi cream sauce, mozzarella scallions
Heady Boi$10.00
butter lettuce, toasted cashews, fried garlic, tiny crispy shrimp bits, sugar snap peas, baby corn, miso ranch
Fries$4.00
Spam Fried Rice$13.00
crispy spam, barrel aged teriyaki sauce, baby corn, English peas, 1 hour egg, pea tendrils
Buddha's Delight$12.00
teriyaki Taiwanese imitation beef, crispy mushrooms, pickled Fresno chiles, Napa cabbage slaw, edamame, sweet pepper mayo, Vietnamese baguette
Rice$3.00
Octo-noms$13.00
slow cooked octopus, shaved bonito, tempura crunchies, toasted nori, takiyaki sauce, pickled ginger
Beyond Bangkok$14.00
Beyond patty, cheddar, bok choy and carrots, hoisin, curry mayo, pineapple, The Moon Bakeshop brioche bun
Battleship Curry$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

104 Jefferson St S

Huntsville AL

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
