Phat Sammy's
Conveniently located in the heart of Downtown Huntsville, Phat Sammy’s is the perfect place to escape the trappings of day to day living. Our mission is to provide you with food and drink that is unlike anything you have experienced. Come in and enjoy one of our expertly crafted tiki cocktails and enjoy our worldly food offerings that are guaranteed to blow your mind. Leave your worries at the door and allow us to transport you to a place that you never knew you needed!
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
104 Jefferson St S • $$
104 Jefferson St S
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
