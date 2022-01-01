Go
Toast

Off The Grid

Online Ordering and Curbside Ordering available. Indoor and Outdoor Seating. Enjoy your meal with a beer on site!

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

91 Rt. 6A • $

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)

Popular Items

Nachos$10.00
House Fried Chips, Queso Cheese and Pico De Gallo
Ground Beef$6.00
Corn tortilla, Seasoned Ground Beef, Cheddar Jack, White Onion, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce
Build Your Own Burrito$14.50
Choice of protein. with pinto beans white rice and choice of toppings
Street Taco$5.50
Street Style "Burnt Cheese" Shell, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
Birria$6.75
House Specialty!! Top Round Beef, Chopped Onion, Cotija, Melted Cheddar Jack, Beef Broth Dip, Cilantro
O-T-G Burrito Special$14.50
Smoked Pull Pork, Pinto Beans, White Rice, OTG BBQ Sauce, Pico De Gallo, Spanish onion, Lettuce, Guacamole, Shredded Jack, Crema, Flour Tortilla
Chips and Guacamole$8.50
Taco$4.00
Traditional Home Style Taco, Choice of Protein and (4) Toppings
Queso Chicken Burrito$13.50
Grilled Chicken, White Rice, Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Queso Cheese, Spanish Onion, Lettuce Chipotle Crema, Flour Tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Takeout

Location

91 Rt. 6A

Sandwich MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fishermen's View

No reviews yet

A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.

Off The Grid

No reviews yet

always smokin' somethin'

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THE EDGE

No reviews yet

Detroit style pizza. Deep pan pizza with a soft fluffy dough with a crisp cheesy edge.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston