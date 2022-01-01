Off The Grid
Online Ordering and Curbside Ordering available. Indoor and Outdoor Seating. Enjoy your meal with a beer on site!
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
91 Rt. 6A • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
91 Rt. 6A
Sandwich MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fishermen's View
A sea-to-table restaurant and adjacent market. Located in Sandwich, MA and owned & operated by two commercial fishermen brothers.
Off The Grid
always smokin' somethin'
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Come in and enjoy!
THE EDGE
Detroit style pizza. Deep pan pizza with a soft fluffy dough with a crisp cheesy edge.