Phatz
Order Online Now Come in and enjoy!
412 N Us1
Popular Items
Location
412 N Us1
Fort Pierce FL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tasha's Roti Shop
A TASTE OF TRINIDAD
Shooter Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Sunrise City Cafe
Fresh Breakfast and Lunch Cafe serving Specially roasted coffees' Espresso, Unique lattes, Nitro & Smoothies.
2nd Street Bistro
Come in and enjoy!