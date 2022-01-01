Go
Toast

Phayathai Restaurant

Phayathai prepares authentic Thai dishes from all regions of Thailand. We are one of the few restaurants that can give you a true taste of Thailand and, because we are a scratch kitchen, each of our dishes can be made to order to your precise taste and spice preference. We enable everyone to enjoy true Thai cuisine at an affordable price.

735 Hawkins Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pineapple Fried Rice$12.95
Fried rice with eggs, pineapple, cashew nuts, tomatoes, onions, scallions and curry powder
Tom Kha Gai$6.95
Coconut chicken soup with onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.
Curry Puffs$8.95
Deep-fried pastry stuffed with chicken, potatoes, onions and curry powder served with cucumber sauce. **Cannot be modified
Thai Dumplings$6.95
Stuffed with a combination of shrimp, chicken, carrots and bamboo shoots, served with black sour sauce. **Cannot be modified
Pad Thai$12.95
Stir-fried noodles with eggs, tofu, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts
Pad Si Eew$12.95
Thai country style stir-fried flat noodles with Chinese broccoli, eggs and brown sauce.
Spring Rolls$6.50
Deep-fried rolls filled with celery, cabbage, carrots and glass noodles served with sweet chili sauce. **Cannot be modified
Summer Rolls$8.95
Tofu, bean sprouts, glass noodles, cucumber, carrots, basil and scallions wrapped in steamed rice skin & served with sweet chili sauce
Drunken Noodles$12.95
Stir-fried flat noodles with eggs, basil, bamboo shoots, string beans, tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. *Mild.
Thai Iced Tea$3.95
See full menu

Location

735 Hawkins Avenue

Lake Ronkonkoma NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Island Lake Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove

No reviews yet

Come on down to the hoppy place!

Senor Taco - Nesconset

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizzeria

No reviews yet

You Deserve Great Pizza

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston