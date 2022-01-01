Go
Pheasant Restaurant & Lounge

The Pheasant is Brookings’ oldest full-service restaurant. Established in 1949, we have been under the same local, family ownership and operation for nearly half a century and three generations! Many of the signature recipes at the Pheasant have been favorites for just as long.
The Pheasant started as a small gas station café on the edge of town and has grown with the Brookings community. We are grateful to our customers, old friends and new, for keeping this local legend alive. Our team is proud to be a part of this iconic institution’s history and we embrace a tradition of consistently excellent food and drinks offered with fresh inspiration and local flair in a setting where you can feel at home.

GRILL • STEAKS

726 Main Ave S • $$

Avg 4.4 (700 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Cake$7.00
Chicken Spätzle Alfredo$23.00
Tender German-style "little sparrow" dumpling noodles tossed in a creamy white wine-infused parmesan cream sauce, then topped with char-broiled breast of chicken (unless substituted), sautéed mushrooms, fresh scallions, and Parmesan cheese.
Kids Fish N Chips$8.00
The "Big R"$13.00
The no-fuss classic all-American Black Angus burger at its best with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Prime Rib Dip$14.00
Our roasted Angus prime rib shaved thin and piled on a fresh, toasted Cottleston Bakery baguette. Served with beef jus.
I.P.A. Fish & Chips$19.00
Large cod loin fillets, dipped in a sweet and savory India Pale Ale batter, served extra crispy. Includes homemade tartar sauce, fries, slaw, and bread.
South Dakota Bison Burger$15.00
Grass-fed ground bison grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, fresh tomato, and mayo.
Seared, Herb-Crusted Wild Salmon$24.00
Atlantic salmon crusted with a caramelized herb and spice rub to keep it flaky and moist inside and seared in Coteau des Prairies’ blood orange-fused olive oil.
Wild Caught Walleye$25.00
Caught wild just north of the border in cold Canadian waters. Very lightly breaded, pan fried in olive oil and served with fresh lemon. Ten-twelve ounces.
Bacon, Cheddar, & Bleu Burger$14.00
Featuring crisp strips of smoky bacon, melted aged cheddar cheese and a dollop of mild, creamy American bleu cheese sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

726 Main Ave S

Brookings SD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
