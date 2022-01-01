Go
Toast

Phebe's Cafe'

1 S Main St.
Dayton, Ohio 45402
phebescafe.com
Come in and enjoy!

1 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BLT$8.50
Thick sliced bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread.
Half Turkey club$4.25
Canned Soda$1.00
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded potato soup.
White Chicken Chili
White chicken chili.
Santa Fe Wrap$8.00
Diced chicken, lettuce, colby cheese, black bean corn salsa and chipotle ranch dressing.
Italian Panini$8.50
Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, italian dressing and provolone cheese.
Small chips & dip$1.50
Turkey Club Wrap$7.50
Turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Grilled Cheese$8.50
See full menu

Location

1 S Main St

Dayton OH

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victoria Theatre

No reviews yet

Your Home for Arts, Culture & Entertainment

JOLLITY

No reviews yet

Good Food. Good Mood. That’s simply what is has always been about
Inspired by food, drink, people, and the experiences that helped shape them; with the help of local farmers and artisans Jollity aims to create eclectic hospitality for all to celebrate.
We can’t wait to see you.

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

No reviews yet

Downtown Dayton bakery and café located in the Fireblocks District. Now Open!

Dayton Live- Schuster Center

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Dayton Live!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston