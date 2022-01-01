Go
  • Phelps
  • Phelps Hillside Resort

Phelps Hillside Resort

Hillside has been a Phelps tradition since it was established in 1912! Hillside Resort is often regarded as the best kept secret in the Northwoods!

2474 S Shore Rd

2474 S Shore Rd

Phelps WI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Great Escape Bar and Grill

Claytons 1881 Room

Pike's Pine Isle Lodge

No reviews yet

Come for the view, stay for the brew! Accessible via water, road or trail, Pike's Pine Isle Lodge is the only full-service bar and restaurant directly on the Three Lakes chain. We offer cold drinks and classic food with a twist in our inviting lodge atmosphere overlooking majestic Medicine Lake. We are a family-owned operation that believes in old-fashioned hospitality and we hope you'll come by and stay awhile!

