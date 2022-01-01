Go
Phil & Jim Steaks & Hoagies

Please note due to the large variety of chips, drinks, and snacks we offer, these items can be added to your order when you pick it up. Come in and enjoy!

2905 Edgmont Avenue

Popular Items

ONION RINGS$4.95
CHEESE FRIES$4.95
SMALL CHEESE STEAK$9.95
FRENCH FRIES$3.95
LARGE CHEESE STEAK$16.95
CHICKEN FINGERS W/ FRIES$9.95
SMALL TURKEY$9.95
CHEESE BURGER$5.50
SMALL ITALIAN SPECIAL$9.95
SMALL CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK$9.95
Brookhaven PA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
