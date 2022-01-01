Philadelphia restaurants you'll love
Philadelphia's top cuisines
Must-try Philadelphia restaurants
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Whipped Ricotta
|$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
|Butternut Squash Arancini
|$11.00
crispy risotto stuffed with smoked mozzarella, cranberry mostarda, parmesan
|Pan Seared Gnocchi
|$19.00
royal trumpet mushroom, kabocha, parmesan, pumpkin seed-kale pesto
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Perfect Penne Pasta
|$13.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, and Spinach.
***YOU MUST CHOOSE PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO YOUR PASTA OR IT WILL COME PLAIN***
|Salmon Island Gal
|$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
|Ladies Love Salmon
|$22.00
Grilled Salmon, w/ Confetti Rice (Sautéed Peppers, cranberries, spinach) topped w/ balsamic glaze drizzle.
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shepherd’s Pie
|$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
|Angus Sirloin Burger
|$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
|Poached Pear Salad
|$11.00
Greens, Caramelized Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Poached Pears & Goat Cheese in Champagne Vinaigrette
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Evil Genius #Adulting IPA
|$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
|Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm
|$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
Lucky's Trading Co.
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tots-Classic
|$4.00
Deep-fried tater tots that are crispy and topped lightly with salt.
|Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
|Onion Strings
|$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
|$7.00
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
|Beef Empanadas
|$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
|Classic Green Smoothie
|$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
|Pork Gyoza
|$9.00
|Curry Short Rib Bao
|$13.00
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO-Tagliatelle
|$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
|TO-Meatballs
|$10.00
Tomato, smoked ricotta
|TO-Creste Di Gallo
|$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
SANDWICHES
FLANNEL
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BYO SANDWICH
|$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
|WING BOWL
|$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
|COUNTRY GRAVY
|$5.50
pork sausage, onions,
red peppers, cream, milk,
flour, spices
BAGELS
Korshak Bagels
1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|HALF Dozen - Tried & True
|$13.50
We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
|Veggie Schmear
House Schmear, carrots, red bell pepper, red onion, scallions, dill
|Dozen - Tried & True Bagels
|$26.00
We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Philly Fried Chicken
|$16.00
Fried Chicken, LT, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli. Served with Housemade Chips
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
|South of the Border
|$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
SALLY
2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Egg
|$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
|Red Pie
|$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|Fermented Tomato
|$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.00
(6), side of marinara
|CHEESESTEAK
|$9.00
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.00
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF
|$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
|Choice #2: Stuffed and baked peppers
|$36.00
Stuffed with zucchini, quinoa, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
* mix vegetables, mix veg. in sweet and spicy sauce, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, sweet potato, roasted potatoes, steamed white rice, or side salad.
|Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF
|$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.50
|Chicken Escarole
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
|Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
|Fries
|$3.00
(G, V+)
Philly Style Bagels
1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|SANDWICH Classic Lox
|$11.50
Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
|SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich
|$7.50
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
|8 oz. Spreads
|$5.35
8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!
Melograno
2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|FUNGHI E ZOLA
|$17.00
FOREST MUSHROOMS, TOMATO PASSATA, GORGONZOLA & MOZZARELLA
|POLPETTE
|$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
|COTOLETTA
|$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Grilled Romaine Caesar
|$13.00
crispy lavash, boquerones, parmesan
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Fried Chicken Dinner for 2
|$45.00
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
$45/serves 2
Dinner Includes:
Honey Crisp Apple + Napa Cabbage Salad
radish, fennel, parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette
**
Marilyn's Fried Chicken (whole bird)
***
Buttermilk Biscuits (2 each)
served with pimento goat cheese
***
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Charred Broccolini with Salsa Verde
Termini Brothers Bakery
1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cupcake (Vanilla)
|$4.00
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
|Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")
|$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
|Cheese Cannoli
|$5.00
ricotta cheese
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Crudo (Small)
|$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
|Shroom (Small)
|$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sarvida
300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pinkabet
|$6.00
seasonal vegetables in coconut sauce (12oz)
|Chicken Meal
|$28.00
soy and citrus marinated half chicken served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
|Chocolate Coconut Budino
|$6.00
topped with honeycomb
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tea - Rishi Brand Tea
|One TRUE Pound of Coffee
|$16.00
|Butter Croissant
|$3.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Mixed Field Greens Salad
|$7.00
Mixed field greens tossed with balsamic
|Healthy Egg Sandwich
|$6.50
Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
|Ridge Burger
|$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
|4-PK New Ridge IPA
|$19.50
west coast IPA | 7.3% | citrus, tropical fruit, dank
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|PORCINI CASERECCE
|$26.00
walnuts, whipped ricotta, aged balsamic
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$28.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti
|MEATBALLS
|$14.00
whipped ricotta
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Taproom Caesar
|$13.00
Baby gem, grilled radicchio, boquerones, focaccia croutons, parmesan
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
|Burger
|$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
Pattaya Restaurant
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce
|Red Curry (Spicy)
|$12.00
Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil
|Pad Thai
|$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts