Philadelphia restaurants you'll love

Must-try Philadelphia restaurants

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Whipped Ricotta$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
Butternut Squash Arancini$11.00
crispy risotto stuffed with smoked mozzarella, cranberry mostarda, parmesan
Pan Seared Gnocchi$19.00
royal trumpet mushroom, kabocha, parmesan, pumpkin seed-kale pesto
More about Barbuzzo
Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Perfect Penne Pasta$13.00
Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Penne Pasta, and Spinach.
***YOU MUST CHOOSE PROTEIN YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO YOUR PASTA OR IT WILL COME PLAIN***
Salmon Island Gal$25.00
Grilled Salmon, Grilled Shrimp, Lump Crab, Pepper Jack Cheese, sriracha aioli, mayo, on a Brioche Bun
Ladies Love Salmon$22.00
Grilled Salmon, w/ Confetti Rice (Sautéed Peppers, cranberries, spinach) topped w/ balsamic glaze drizzle.
More about Pretty Girls Cook
The Plough & the Stars image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shepherd’s Pie$17.00
Traditional dish of slow simmered Ground Beef, Vegetables & Herbs, topped with Mashed Potato
Angus Sirloin Burger$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Poached Pear Salad$11.00
Greens, Caramelized Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Poached Pears & Goat Cheese in Champagne Vinaigrette
More about The Plough & the Stars
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant image

 

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant

100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Evil Genius #Adulting IPA$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
Moscow Mule$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
More about Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
Lucky's Trading Co. image

 

Lucky's Trading Co.

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tots-Classic$4.00
Deep-fried tater tots that are crispy and topped lightly with salt.
Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
Onion Strings$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls$7.00
(2)large spring rolls filled with thin sliced rib eye meat, American cheese and served with a smooth chipotle dipping sauce
Turkey Burger$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
Beef Empanadas$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Melt$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Classic Green Smoothie$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
More about The Juice Room
Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
Pork Gyoza$9.00
Curry Short Rib Bao$13.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Cry Baby Pasta image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO-Tagliatelle$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
TO-Meatballs$10.00
Tomato, smoked ricotta
TO-Creste Di Gallo$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
More about Cry Baby Pasta
FLANNEL image

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO SANDWICH$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
WING BOWL$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
COUNTRY GRAVY$5.50
pork sausage, onions,
red peppers, cream, milk,
flour, spices
More about FLANNEL
Korshak Bagels image

BAGELS

Korshak Bagels

1700 S 10th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HALF Dozen - Tried & True$13.50
We'll do our best to make your 1/2 dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
Veggie Schmear
House Schmear, carrots, red bell pepper, red onion, scallions, dill
Dozen - Tried & True Bagels$26.00
We'll do our best to make your dozen what you want, if we're out of stock we may have to take some liberties....
More about Korshak Bagels
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Fried Chicken$16.00
Fried Chicken, LT, Bacon, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli. Served with Housemade Chips
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
South of the Border$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
More about Hawthornes Cafe
SALLY image

 

SALLY

2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom & Egg$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
Red Pie$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Fermented Tomato$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
More about SALLY
Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
(6), side of marinara
CHEESESTEAK$9.00
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
Choice #2: Stuffed and baked peppers$36.00
Stuffed with zucchini, quinoa, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
* mix vegetables, mix veg. in sweet and spicy sauce, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, sweet potato, roasted potatoes, steamed white rice, or side salad.
Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Mozzarella Sticks$6.50
Chicken Escarole$5.00
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
Fries$3.00
(G, V+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Philly Style Bagels image

 

Philly Style Bagels

1451 East Columbia Avenue, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SANDWICH Classic Lox$11.50
Classic Lox comes on your choice of bagel, with Cream Cheese, Lox, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber.
SANDWICH Veggie Sandwich$7.50
The Veggie Sandwich comes on your choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Cucumber, Onion, Arugula, Avocado.
8 oz. Spreads$5.35
8 oz. is enough for about 6 bagels!
More about Philly Style Bagels
Melograno image

 

Melograno

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FUNGHI E ZOLA$17.00
FOREST MUSHROOMS, TOMATO PASSATA, GORGONZOLA & MOZZARELLA
POLPETTE$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
COTOLETTA$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
More about Melograno
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Romaine Caesar$13.00
crispy lavash, boquerones, parmesan
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Fried Chicken Dinner for 2$45.00
WHOLE FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
$45/serves 2
Dinner Includes:
Honey Crisp Apple + Napa Cabbage Salad
radish, fennel, parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette
**
Marilyn's Fried Chicken (whole bird)
***
Buttermilk Biscuits (2 each)
served with pimento goat cheese
***
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Charred Broccolini with Salsa Verde
More about Bud & Marilyn's
Termini Brothers Bakery image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1201 Filbert Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cupcake (Vanilla)$4.00
vanilla layer cake, white buttercream filling
Chocolate Chip Pound Cake (8")$30.00
vanilla pound cake, chocolate chips,
chocolate frosting pinwheel
Cheese Cannoli$5.00
ricotta cheese
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
Shroom (Small)$16.00
roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Sarvida image

 

Sarvida

300 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinkabet$6.00
seasonal vegetables in coconut sauce (12oz)
Chicken Meal$28.00
soy and citrus marinated half chicken served with garlic fried rice, pinakbet (vegetable dish) and ground pork lumpia
Chocolate Coconut Budino$6.00
topped with honeycomb
More about Sarvida
High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tea - Rishi Brand Tea
One TRUE Pound of Coffee$16.00
Butter Croissant$3.00
More about High Point STATION
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Mixed Field Greens Salad$7.00
Mixed field greens tossed with balsamic
Healthy Egg Sandwich$6.50
Scrambled egg whites with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomato on sourdough
More about The Board and Brew
New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
Ridge Burger$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
4-PK New Ridge IPA$19.50
west coast IPA | 7.3% | citrus, tropical fruit, dank
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PORCINI CASERECCE$26.00
walnuts, whipped ricotta, aged balsamic
CHICKEN PARMESAN$28.00
fresh mozzarella, parmesan, spaghetti
MEATBALLS$14.00
whipped ricotta
More about Trattoria Carina
South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Taproom Caesar$13.00
Baby gem, grilled radicchio, boquerones, focaccia croutons, parmesan
Mac & Cheese$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
Burger$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Pattaya Restaurant image

 

Pattaya Restaurant

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce
Red Curry (Spicy)$12.00
Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil
Pad Thai$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
More about Pattaya Restaurant
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lrg South Philly Italian$10.95
Macaroni Salad
Lrg Mixed Cheese$8.95
More about Cosmi's Deli

