Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avenue of the Arts North restaurants you'll love

Go
Avenue of the Arts North restaurants
Toast

Avenue of the Arts North's top cuisines

American
American
Scroll right

Must-try Avenue of the Arts North restaurants

Clementine's Stable Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$13.00
Banana, Berries, Maple Syrup
Stable Breakfast$15.00
Choice of Egg, Choice of Meat, Whole Wheat Toast, Crispy Potato
French Toast$15.00
Caramelized Apples, Whipped Cream, Butter
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine image

 

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Zeppole$8.00
Traditional St. Joseph's pastry filled with your choice of cream
More about Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
Banner pic

PIZZA

Osteria

640 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1359 reviews)
Delivery
Popular items
Dark Chocolate and Cherry Panettone$50.00
Dark Chocolate and Cherry Panettone will be available for pick up, during restaurant hours, beginning on Wednesday 12/9/20
Vegetable Antipasto$14.00
seasonal wood roasted vegetables
Margherita$8.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Osteria
Warehouse on Watts image

 

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Warehouse on Watts
Map

More near Avenue of the Arts North to explore

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Spring Garden

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Avenue of the Arts South

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kensington

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (503 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston