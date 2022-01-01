Avenue of the Arts South restaurants you'll love
More about Barbuzzo
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Budino
|$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
|Whipped Ricotta
|$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
|Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs
|$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
More about Alpen Rose
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
|Grilled Asparagus
|$9.00
Gribiche, Lemon, Breadcrumb
|Bibb Salad
|$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
More about Good Dog Bar
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
|Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
|Traditional Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries