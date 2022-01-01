Avenue of the Arts South restaurants you'll love

Avenue of the Arts South restaurants
Toast

Avenue of the Arts South's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Must-try Avenue of the Arts South restaurants

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salted Caramel Budino$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
Whipped Ricotta$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
More about Barbuzzo
Alpen Rose image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Gribiche, Lemon, Breadcrumb
Bibb Salad$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
More about Alpen Rose
Good Dog Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Mac & Cheese$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
Buffalo Wings$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
Traditional Burger$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
More about Good Dog Bar

