Bella Vista restaurants you'll love

Bella Vista restaurants
Toast

Bella Vista's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Thai
Must-try Bella Vista restaurants

Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
Potato Mess$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
South of the Border$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Kalaya image

 

Kalaya

764 S 9th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Kang Ghai Khao Mun$27.50
Southern style chicken curry -- served with coconut rice (pandan leave, shallot, garlic & cilantro). Gluten-Free. Spice level: xxx
Pad Thai Chaiya$39.00
southern style glass noodle pad thai with jumbo shrimp, egg, chives, beansprouts, ground peanuts, dried shrimp. gluten-free.
Pad Prik King Jae$26.50
Dried red curry with tofu, oyster mushroom, ginger, long beans & kaffir leaves. Vegan. Spice level: x
More about Kalaya
Little Fish BYOB image

 

Little Fish BYOB

746 s. 6th street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BENTO BOX SPECIAL$30.00
*updated 2/9/21*
A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg.
check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment
*contains pork/shellfish*
*cannot be modified*
ROASTED MUSHROOMS$11.00
mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy
Blistered Shishito Peppers$7.00
dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
More about Little Fish BYOB
