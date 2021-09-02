Bella Vista restaurants you'll love
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
|Potato Mess
|$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
|South of the Border
|$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
Kalaya
764 S 9th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kang Ghai Khao Mun
|$27.50
Southern style chicken curry -- served with coconut rice (pandan leave, shallot, garlic & cilantro). Gluten-Free. Spice level: xxx
|Pad Thai Chaiya
|$39.00
southern style glass noodle pad thai with jumbo shrimp, egg, chives, beansprouts, ground peanuts, dried shrimp. gluten-free.
|Pad Prik King Jae
|$26.50
Dried red curry with tofu, oyster mushroom, ginger, long beans & kaffir leaves. Vegan. Spice level: x
Little Fish BYOB
746 s. 6th street, philadelphia
|Popular items
|BENTO BOX SPECIAL
|$30.00
*updated 2/9/21*
A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg.
check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment
*contains pork/shellfish*
*cannot be modified*
|ROASTED MUSHROOMS
|$11.00
mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$7.00
dressed with lemon juice and olive oil