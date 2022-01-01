Philadelphia American restaurants you'll love

Pretty Girls Cook image

 

Pretty Girls Cook

1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Make'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Brussels, brown butter, goat cheese, candied pecans, Beef bacon.
No Slacking on Ya Mac'N$24.00
Shredded BBQ Beef Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Purée, Mac & Cheese.
Whitney Wings$12.00
Seasoned Wing w/ your choice of sauce.
PGC
Thai Chili
BBQ
Mild Buffalo
Naked
More about Pretty Girls Cook
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown

5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (219 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Empanadas$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
Vegan Empanads$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
Turkey Burger$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
More about Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
FLANNEL image

SANDWICHES

FLANNEL

1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
HANGOVER BOWL$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
BYO SANDWICH$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
WING BOWL$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
More about FLANNEL
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
Potato Mess$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
South of the Border$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
Fries$3.00
(G, V+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bud & Marilyn's
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Toasted Bagel$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
More about The Board and Brew
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop image

 

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Caesar$13.00
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
Goat Rodeo Grilled Cheese$14.00
Goat rodeo goat cheese, fontina, smoked date jam, pickled fennel on sourdough. Comes with fries. Vegetarian.
Veggie Burger$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
More about The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
BRIDGET FOY'S image

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
Salmon$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
National Mechanics image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye Cheesesteak$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
Plantain Chips$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
Arepas$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
More about National Mechanics
North Bowl image

 

North Bowl

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Fish Tacos$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
The Burger$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
OG Tots$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
More about North Bowl
Martha image

 

Martha

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
To-Go Sunflower Hummus$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
To-Go Charred Broccoli$9.00
Fra Diavolo, Pistachio Breadcrumb
To-Go Sweet Potato Al Pastor$14.00
adobo-roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, al pastor sauce, pineapple salsa
More about Martha
Hatch & Coop image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Sandwich$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
Fries (with dipping sauce)$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
Coop Sandwich$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
More about Hatch & Coop
LeBus Bistro image

 

LeBus Bistro

4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
East Falls$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
Veggie Burger$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
Germantown$17.00
sharp cheddar | nitrate-free bacon | beer-battered onions | spicy bbq-ketchup
More about LeBus Bistro
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys image

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Butter Bomb$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
Catfish Nuggets$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
Sidekick Combo$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Silk City Diner
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
Race Street Burger$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
River Twice image

 

River Twice

1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (933 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mother Rucker Burger$15.00
double grass-fed Primal Supply beef patty, fromage americane, pickled onions, everything mayo, sesame seed bun ** (no modifications or substitutions)
Shells & Cheese$12.00
mascarpone, fromage americane, fried garlic furikake
Add Caviar$55.00
Suggested for Fried buffalo chicken sandwich
More about River Twice
Original 13 Ciderworks image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch.
Served w/ Bleu Cheese
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette
Backyard Burger$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
Sabrina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sabrina's Cafe

1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (4215 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
Side Bacon$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
Side Turkey Bacon$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
More about Sabrina's Cafe
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
TAVERN BLT$10.00
CRISP BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON CHOICE OF TAOST. SERVED W/ HOME MADE POTATO CHIPS.
AVOCADO AVAILABLE ADD-ON.
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
More about Tavern On The Hill
Pub & Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Pub & Kitchen

1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO WINGS$14.00
blue cheese, celery
P&K BURGER$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
SHREDDED KALE$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
More about Pub & Kitchen
Strangelove's image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Strangelove's

216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1203 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
STRANGELOVES WINGS$14.00
STRANGELOVES BURGER$16.00
SMOKED GOUDA$15.00
More about Strangelove's
Second District Barroom image

 

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4-Pack Silk Upholstered Chair$17.00
One of our all time favorite winter warmers. Vienna lager brewed with German pilsner and Vienna malts married with chamomile and local honey. This year we’re super stoked to have gotten a few gallons of beautiful light amber hued Summer Harvest honey from our dear friend Greg and Mind Your Hives, sourced from mindfully kept hives just outside the city. And as always, dried chamomile flowers from the spice treasure trove over at Penn Herb Co. in NoLibs. 16oz of liquid Honey Nut Cheerios, persimmon, and hearth baked bread, with our typical lean mineral finish – this is perhaps the finest batch of Silk yet. 5.2% abv
Crowler Oat Nog$14.00
Imperial Oat Milk Stout brewed with copious amounts of deep roasty malts, a kiss of beechwood smoked malt, buckets of that Barista-style oat milk, crumbling mounds of brown sugar, and a dash of nutmeg and 5 spice. 100% vegan. The oat milk lends an incredibly thick, yet fluffy mouthfeel; the dark brown sugar and booze add to a spicy dry finish. Layers of creamy Nutella, bittersweet chocolate melk, cured exotic barks, sticky pitted dates, Grandma’s rum cake, and toasty snow days stuck at home. 8% abv
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
More about Second District Barroom
Forsythia image

FRENCH FRIES

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Avg 5 (1787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Beignets$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
Burger Royale$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
Passion Fruit Tropézienne$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
More about Forsythia
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Chili-cup$6.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Bardot Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bardot Cafe

447 Poplar St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (207 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
Ribeye Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
Pierogies$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
More about Bardot Cafe
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.00
Banana, Berries, Maple Syrup
Fresh Fruit Bowl$10.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Lioni Burrata$15.00
Kumquat, Basil, Grilled Sourdough
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$12.00
AGED CHEDDAR, COOPER SHARP (ADD BACON + 3)
Hand Cut Fries$6.00
HOUSE MADE KETCHUP & AIOLI
Wings$15.00
CHIPOTLE LIME SAUCE, HOUSE ROQUEFORT BLEU CHEESE
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

