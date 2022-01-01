Philadelphia American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Philadelphia
Pretty Girls Cook
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Make'Em Shout Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussels, brown butter, goat cheese, candied pecans, Beef bacon.
|No Slacking on Ya Mac'N
|$24.00
Shredded BBQ Beef Short Ribs, Sweet Potato Purée, Mac & Cheese.
|Whitney Wings
|$12.00
Seasoned Wing w/ your choice of sauce.
PGC
Thai Chili
BBQ
Mild Buffalo
Naked
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tipsy Cafe & Catering - Germantown
5227 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Beef Empanadas
|$6.00
Ground beef, peppers, onions, spcial seasonings, cheddar cheese wrapped in a flaky dough and deep fried served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Vegan Empanads
|$6.00
Potatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and peas wrapped in a crisp empanadas shell served with chipotle dipping sauce
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
Fresh ground turkey breast, spinach, tomato, swiss cheese, red onion and tangy aioli sauce in a toasted brioche bun, served with house cut fries
SANDWICHES
FLANNEL
1819 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|HANGOVER BOWL
|$15.00
fries, sausage gravy, pimento cheese, onions, bacon, 2 sunny up eggs
|BYO SANDWICH
|$4.00
build your own sandwich. you know what you like, so pick your bread, cheese, meat, eggs, etc., & we’ll build it (every choice adds cost)
|WING BOWL
|$13.00
1/2 dozen jumbo wings tossed with either nashville hot sauce, southern korean bbq sauce, or plain, with a side of ranch dressing
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$12.00
Served with Chips & Honey Mustard
|Potato Mess
|$11.00
Eggs & Cheddar Scrambled with Homrefries, Scallions, Garlic Hot Sauce
|South of the Border
|$14.00
Two Crispy Tortillas, Black Bean Salad, Over-easy Eggs, Cheddar, Cilantro Sour Cream, Ranchera Salsa. Served with Homefries
FRENCH FRIES
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Honey ginger glazed French chicken breast - GF
|$18.00
Served over a sweet potato coconut puree and Brussel sprouts tossed in bacon
|Steamed Prince Edward Island mussels - GF
|$13.00
steamed with white wine, garlic, tarragon, and butter
|Truly vegetable and mushroom lasagna - GF/V
|$17.00
Thinly sliced layers of zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, and spinach baked with a cracked black pepper béchamel with ricotta. Served with a light tomato basil sauce.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
|Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
|Fries
|$3.00
(G, V+)
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
|Latte
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
|Goat Rodeo Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Goat rodeo goat cheese, fontina, smoked date jam, pickled fennel on sourdough. Comes with fries. Vegetarian.
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wings
|$12.00
Classic Hot Wings, Crudite, Blue Cheese
*sauce will be on the side be default
|Salmon
|$22.00
mushroom risotto, butternut squash, almonds
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Anchovy
*Dressing will be on the side be default
*Anchovy in dressing can NOT be omitted,
the breadcrumb topping is gluten free
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
|Plantain Chips
|$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
|Arepas
|$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
|The Burger
|$11.50
1/2 lb hand pattied beef burger with a hint of fresh herbs and shallots - with lettuce, tomato & pickles on a Big Marty's seeded potato bun, served with tots
|OG Tots
|$5.50
kickin' it old school with ketchup
Martha
2113 East York Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|To-Go Sunflower Hummus
|$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
|To-Go Charred Broccoli
|$9.00
Fra Diavolo, Pistachio Breadcrumb
|To-Go Sweet Potato Al Pastor
|$14.00
adobo-roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, al pastor sauce, pineapple salsa
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BBQ Sandwich
|$8.00
Crunchy slaw, pickles & homemade BBQ sauce.
|Fries (with dipping sauce)
|$4.00
Served with house dipping sauce.
|Coop Sandwich
|$7.75
Made with crunchy homemade slaw & house spread (Sriracha-mayo with sweet chili).
LeBus Bistro
4201 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|East Falls
|$16.00
sharp cheddar | lettuce | tomato | grilled onion | remoulade
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
bulgur | mushroom | eggplant | red beans | vegetables | nuts | avocado | salsa | bibb | on onion-poppyseed brioche
|Germantown
|$17.00
sharp cheddar | nitrate-free bacon | beer-battered onions | spicy bbq-ketchup
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Bomb
|$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
|Sidekick Combo
|$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
|Race Street Burger
|$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
River Twice
1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mother Rucker Burger
|$15.00
double grass-fed Primal Supply beef patty, fromage americane, pickled onions, everything mayo, sesame seed bun ** (no modifications or substitutions)
|Shells & Cheese
|$12.00
mascarpone, fromage americane, fried garlic furikake
|Add Caviar
|$55.00
Suggested for Fried buffalo chicken sandwich
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch.
Served w/ Bleu Cheese
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette
|Backyard Burger
|$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sabrina's Cafe
1804 Callowhill St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.69
Blue corn tortillas topped with smoky chorizo sauce, black bean puree, pepper jack cheese, lime sour cream, guacamole, and a fried jalapeno.
|Side Bacon
|$5.59
Cherrywood smoked bacon
|Side Turkey Bacon
|$4.29
Grilled turkey bacon
GRILL
Tavern On The Hill
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
|TAVERN BLT
|$10.00
CRISP BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON CHOICE OF TAOST. SERVED W/ HOME MADE POTATO CHIPS.
AVOCADO AVAILABLE ADD-ON.
|CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH
|$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Pub & Kitchen
1946 Lombard St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BUFFALO WINGS
|$14.00
blue cheese, celery
|P&K BURGER
|$20.00
8 oz. dry aged burger, caramelized onion, gruyere, tarragon aioli
|SHREDDED KALE
|$12.00
kohlrabi, apple, walnut, english cheddar
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Strangelove's
216 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|STRANGELOVES WINGS
|$14.00
|STRANGELOVES BURGER
|$16.00
|SMOKED GOUDA
|$15.00
Second District Barroom
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|4-Pack Silk Upholstered Chair
|$17.00
One of our all time favorite winter warmers. Vienna lager brewed with German pilsner and Vienna malts married with chamomile and local honey. This year we’re super stoked to have gotten a few gallons of beautiful light amber hued Summer Harvest honey from our dear friend Greg and Mind Your Hives, sourced from mindfully kept hives just outside the city. And as always, dried chamomile flowers from the spice treasure trove over at Penn Herb Co. in NoLibs. 16oz of liquid Honey Nut Cheerios, persimmon, and hearth baked bread, with our typical lean mineral finish – this is perhaps the finest batch of Silk yet. 5.2% abv
|Crowler Oat Nog
|$14.00
Imperial Oat Milk Stout brewed with copious amounts of deep roasty malts, a kiss of beechwood smoked malt, buckets of that Barista-style oat milk, crumbling mounds of brown sugar, and a dash of nutmeg and 5 spice. 100% vegan. The oat milk lends an incredibly thick, yet fluffy mouthfeel; the dark brown sugar and booze add to a spicy dry finish. Layers of creamy Nutella, bittersweet chocolate melk, cured exotic barks, sticky pitted dates, Grandma’s rum cake, and toasty snow days stuck at home. 8% abv
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
FRENCH FRIES
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Beignets
|$15.00
Black Forest Ham, Emmental Cheese, Black Truffle, Shallot Moutarde
|Burger Royale
|$18.00
Two Smashed Patties, Comeback Sauce, Onion Jam, House Pickles, Raclette Cheese
|Passion Fruit Tropézienne
|$12.00
Brioche Pastry, Passion Fruit Curd Cream, Dark Chocolate
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$16.00
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
SANDWICHES
Bardot Cafe
447 Poplar St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Fried chicken breast with cayenne spiced breading. Lettuce, pickles, and sriracha aioli on brioche bun. Served with a side of French fries.
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped ribeye with house made wiz and fried onion on a seeded Sarcone’s roll.
|Pierogies
|$11.00
Seven pierogies with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$11.00
Banana, Berries, Maple Syrup
|Fresh Fruit Bowl
|$10.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
|Lioni Burrata
|$15.00
Kumquat, Basil, Grilled Sourdough
- 2