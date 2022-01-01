Philadelphia bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Philadelphia
More about High Point STATION
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BUILD your own SAVORY Crepe
|$6.00
|Caffe Americano - Espresso with Hot Water
|Drip Coffee - Brewed Coffee
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)
|$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
|Sfogliatelle
|$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
|Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)
|$4.00
filled with buttercream- Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Sfogliatelle
|$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
|Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail. 4/07)
|$4.00
filled with buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
|Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)
|$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Night Kitchen Bakery
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Coconut Macaroon (Dairy Free)
|$2.50
each
|Chocolate Dipped Apricot
|$3.00
each
|Almond Macaroon (Dairy Free)
|$1.75
each
More about Fitz and Starts
Fitz and Starts
743 S 4th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Morning Bun
|$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
|Monkeybread
|$4.50
croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar as a pull-apart bun
|Plain Croissant
|$4.00
**Philadelphia's Best Croissant-Philadelphia Magazine**
Laminated in house with cultured butter
More about Le Pain Quotidien
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Le Pain Quotidien
801 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
More about Le Pain Quotidien
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Le Pain Quotidien
1425 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
More about Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
510 S 5th St., Philadelphia
More about Lipkin's Bakery
BAGELS
Lipkin's Bakery
8013 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
More about Lipkin's Bakery
BAGELS • PASTRY
Lipkin's Bakery
2153 S Hancock St, Philadelphia
More about Seven Hills
Seven Hills
8500 Essington Ave, Philadelphia