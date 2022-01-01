Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia bakeries you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Philadelphia

High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BUILD your own SAVORY Crepe$6.00
Caffe Americano - Espresso with Hot Water
Drip Coffee - Brewed Coffee
More about High Point STATION
Termini Brothers Bakery image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)$4.00
filled with buttercream- Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail. 4/07)$4.00
filled with buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe image

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Macaroon (Dairy Free)$2.50
each
Chocolate Dipped Apricot$3.00
each
Almond Macaroon (Dairy Free)$1.75
each
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Fitz and Starts image

 

Fitz and Starts

743 S 4th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Morning Bun$5.00
croissant dough knotted with orange zest and cardamom sugar
Monkeybread$4.50
croissant dough rolled in cinnamon sugar as a pull-apart bun
Plain Croissant$4.00
**Philadelphia's Best Croissant-Philadelphia Magazine**
Laminated in house with cultured butter
More about Fitz and Starts
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

1717 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (185 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
Le Pain Quotidien image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Le Pain Quotidien

801 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (640 reviews)
More about Le Pain Quotidien
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

923 Arch Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

3816 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (360 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
Le Pain Quotidien image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Le Pain Quotidien

1425 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (925 reviews)
More about Le Pain Quotidien
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

600 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations image

 

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

510 S 5th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
Lipkin's Bakery image

BAGELS

Lipkin's Bakery

8013 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (223 reviews)
More about Lipkin's Bakery
Lipkin's Bakery image

BAGELS • PASTRY

Lipkin's Bakery

2153 S Hancock St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.5 (12 reviews)
More about Lipkin's Bakery
Seven Hills image

 

Seven Hills

8500 Essington Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Seven Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Salmon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Muffins

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston