Philadelphia bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Philadelphia
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
|Toro Scallion
|$15.00
|Curry Short Rib Bao
|$13.00
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto
|$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
|TO-Creste Di Gallo
|$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
|TO-Tagliatelle
|$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
SALLY
2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Egg
|$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
|Red Pie
|$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|Fermented Tomato
|$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
525 N 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
|Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
|Fries
|$3.00
(G, V+)
SANDWICHES
Bud & Marilyn's
1234 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Buns
|$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
|Marilyn's Fried Chicken
|$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
|Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast
|$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Board and Brew
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
|Toasted Bagel
|$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
|Latte
|$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
South Philadelphia Tap Room
1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Burger
|$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
Con Murphy's Irish Pub
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
|Con Murphy's Burger
|$16.00
1/2 pound black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar
|$13.00
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
|Goat Rodeo Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
Goat rodeo goat cheese, fontina, smoked date jam, pickled fennel on sourdough. Comes with fries. Vegetarian.
|Veggie Burger
|$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
Bagels & Co.
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SEC
|$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
|BEC
|$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
|The Jersey
|$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Grace Tavern
2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Blackened Green Beans
|$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
|Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy
|$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
|Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
National Mechanics
22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ribeye Cheesesteak
|$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
|Plantain Chips
|$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
|Arepas
|$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Thick cut Italian toast with ricotta, seasonal tomatoes, red onion, basil, and balsamic reduction. VEGETARIAN.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
Martha
2113 East York Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|To-Go Sunflower Hummus
|$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
|To-Go Charred Broccoli
|$9.00
Fra Diavolo, Pistachio Breadcrumb
|To-Go Sweet Potato Al Pastor
|$14.00
adobo-roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, al pastor sauce, pineapple salsa
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
|Guajillo Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
guajillo marinated chicken grilled a la plancha served over grilled peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Seafood Risotto
|$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
|Branzino
|$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
|Spicy Calamari
|$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Johnny Brenda's
1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Pickle Spears
|$7.50
Served with Ranch
|Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
|Fries
|$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
Mei Mei
33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Scallion Pancake
|$13.00
|Pork Dumplings
|$13.00
|Fried Wontons
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Onion Strings
|$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
|Original Mak & Cheese
|$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
|Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
Brauhaus Schmitz
718 South St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|LAUGENBREZEL
|$6.00
our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip
|WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages
|$38.00
all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
|WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages
|$18.00
sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Lettuces Salad
|$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
|Judion Beans
|$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
|Number One Pizza
|$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
Royal Izakaya
780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
|Ebi Shumai
|$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
|Chashu Buns
|$12.00
slow braised pork belly, cucumber, kewpie mayo, scallion, black bean & garlic sauce, steamed bao buns (contains dairy) (2pc)
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
|Kabayaki Glazed Salmon
|$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
underground concepts
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|saturday 15th broad hall dinner (invitation only)
|$60.00
Can’t wait to see you on Saturday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
|city wide
|$8.00
Can’t wait to see you on Friday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
|beef brisket
|$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Race Street Cafe
208 Race St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Turkey Burger
|$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
|Race Street Burger
|$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
R&D
1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
|Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
|Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
Original 13 Ciderworks
1526 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch.
Served w/ Bleu Cheese
|Brussel Sprouts
|$8.00
Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette
|Backyard Burger
|$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
600 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG
|$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
|Classic Mac & Cheese TG
|$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
|Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG
|$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter