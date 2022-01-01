Philadelphia bars & lounges you'll love

Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
Toro Scallion$15.00
Curry Short Rib Bao$13.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Cry Baby Pasta image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
TO-Creste Di Gallo$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
TO-Tagliatelle$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
More about Cry Baby Pasta
SALLY image

 

SALLY

2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom & Egg$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
Red Pie$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Fermented Tomato$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
More about SALLY
The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen

525 N 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fingers$10.75
Panko crusted and deep fried, served with fries and choice of sauce.
Institute Burger
4 oz. Angus beef patty(s), Institute sauce, lettuce, tomato, potato roll, french fries and a pickle spear. (*g)
Fries$3.00
(G, V+)
More about The Institute Craft Bar & Kitchen
Bud & Marilyn's image

SANDWICHES

Bud & Marilyn's

1234 Locust St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (5375 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Buns$12.00
2 buns per order - hot fried chicken, burnt scallion ranch, little pickles, and pickle brine slaw
Marilyn's Fried Chicken$23.00
crispy half chicken, biscuit, honey butter, biscuits, dill pickles, house made hot sauce
Red Wine Braised Shortrib Pot Roast$26.00
garlic mashed potatoes, seared brussel sprouts, carrots, shaved celery root and parsley salad, horseradish
More about Bud & Marilyn's
The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$5.00
Two eggs, Swiss on an everything or plain bagel. Add bacon or sausage
Toasted Bagel$2.50
Four Worlds Bakery Sourdough bagels delivered daily
Latte$4.75
A double shot of espresso with 8-oz of steamed milk
More about The Board and Brew
South Philadelphia Tap Room image

 

South Philadelphia Tap Room

1509 Mifflin St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Burger$16.00
Rineer Family Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & dill pickles
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Pollock, Yukon Gold wedges, tartar sauce, malt vinegar. Sub fries or side salad
Mac & Cheese$9.00
SPTR Classic! Three cheese blend topped with fried onions.
More about South Philadelphia Tap Room
Con Murphy's Irish Pub image

 

Con Murphy's Irish Pub

1700 Ben Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Chopped beef sirloin, American cheese, sauteed onions, Amoroso's hoagie rol
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Fresh, hand battered chicken tender
Served with BBQ & honey mustard
Con Murphy's Burger$16.00
1/2 pound black angus beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
More about Con Murphy's Irish Pub
The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop image

 

The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop

3124 Richmond st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (105 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kale Caesar$13.00
Tuscan kale, house caesar dressing, bread crumb, fried garlic, Royer mountain parm.
Goat Rodeo Grilled Cheese$14.00
Goat rodeo goat cheese, fontina, smoked date jam, pickled fennel on sourdough. Comes with fries. Vegetarian.
Veggie Burger$13.00
Our house made veggie burger patty, vegan peppadew mayo, cider pickles, shredduce on a Philly Bread Co. roll! Side of fries.
More about The Lunar Inn & Tinys Bottle Shop
Bagels & Co. image

 

Bagels & Co.

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SEC$8.00
Sausage, fried egg, american cheese
BEC$8.00
Bacon, fried egg, american cheese
The Jersey$8.00
Trenton pork roll, fried egg, american cheese
More about Bagels & Co.
Grace Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blackened Green Beans$8.75
fresh green beans blackened with cajun spices with remoulade
Vegan Buffalo Fried Cauliflower PoBoy$13.75
with chopped lettuce and vegan ranch on baguette with frites (may contain almonds)
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
National Mechanics image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

National Mechanics

22 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (971 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribeye Cheesesteak$12.00
With onion, mushroom and American cheese sauce on a long roll
Plantain Chips$10.00
Fresh fried plantain chips with homemade guacamole
(Vegan and gluten free)
Arepas$9.00
4” cornmeal patties served with tangy suero cream cheese and guasacaca sauce with your choice of black beans, with avocado and queso blanco (vegetarian), braised beef or pork pernil
vegetarian
More about National Mechanics
Figo image

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bruschetta$14.00
Thick cut Italian toast with ricotta, seasonal tomatoes, red onion, basil, and balsamic reduction. VEGETARIAN.
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
More about Figo
Martha image

 

Martha

2113 East York Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
To-Go Sunflower Hummus$10.00
Hummus made with sunchoke, turmeric oil, and poppy seed served with fresh bread
To-Go Charred Broccoli$9.00
Fra Diavolo, Pistachio Breadcrumb
To-Go Sweet Potato Al Pastor$14.00
adobo-roasted sweet potato, cotija cheese, al pastor sauce, pineapple salsa
More about Martha
El Poquito image

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
Guajillo Chicken Fajitas$20.00
guajillo marinated chicken grilled a la plancha served over grilled peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Risotto$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
Branzino$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
Spicy Calamari$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Johnny Brenda's image

EMPANADAS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Johnny Brenda's

1201 N FRANKFORD AVE, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickle Spears$7.50
Served with Ranch
Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Fried cana de cabra goat cheese, arugula, fennel, citrus, pistachio gremolata + guava mustard
Fries$5.00
vegetarian. w/ malt aioli
More about Johnny Brenda's
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

33 s 2nd st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Scallion Pancake$13.00
Pork Dumplings$13.00
Fried Wontons
More about Mei Mei
Lucky's Last Chance image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Onion Strings$6.00
Thinly sliced onions breaded with our spicy house blend & fried to a golden shade of awesome and served with our special sauce.
Original Mak & Cheese$6.00
Pure cheesy awesomeness.
Fries-Main St
One of our first creations and still one of our faves. Smothered in our melty Old Bay cheesy goodness with secret spices. Cheese is served on the side.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Brauhaus Schmitz image

 

Brauhaus Schmitz

718 South St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1547 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LAUGENBREZEL$6.00
our signature German pretzel with bier cheese dip
WURSTPLATTE 6 sausages$38.00
all 6 of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
WURSTPLATTE 2 sausages$18.00
sampler of our sausages, potato salad, sauerkraut
More about Brauhaus Schmitz
Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lettuces Salad$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
Judion Beans$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
Number One Pizza$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Pizzeria Beddia
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Loco Pez
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Royal Izakaya image

 

Royal Izakaya

780 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Edamame$5.00
boiled green soybeans, house made furikake
Ebi Shumai$14.00
steamed shrimp dumplings, soy vinegar, sesame oil (5pc)
Chashu Buns$12.00
slow braised pork belly, cucumber, kewpie mayo, scallion, black bean & garlic sauce, steamed bao buns (contains dairy) (2pc)
More about Royal Izakaya
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$20.00
Organic Lancaster free range 1/2 chicken, honey-chili butter, with a side of mashed potatoes & turkey braised collard greens
Kabayaki Glazed Salmon$24.00
Spicy shrimp fried rice, cremini mushrooms, peas, scallions, egg, sesame seeds
Chicken Wings$15.00
One pound, spicy Buffalo, BBQ or Thai chili, carrots, celery, blue cheese
More about Silk City Diner
underground concepts image

 

underground concepts

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
saturday 15th broad hall dinner (invitation only)$60.00
Can’t wait to see you on Saturday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
city wide$8.00
Can’t wait to see you on Friday for your previously confirmed, by invitation only, reservation!
Price includes food & taxes - drinks & gratuity not included.
If your party is purchasing tickets individually, please list the name of your point person in the notes section. PLEASE LIST ANY ALLERGIES or RESTRICTIONS FOR YOURSELF or OTHERS in your party in the notes as well.
Masks are required at all times except when seated. Attire as you are comfortable.
Please enter through the main lobby doors of the Divine Lorraine at 699 N. Broad (ring bell on the wall on the left). There is parking on Broad St. (free most times - CHECK SIGNS).
beef brisket$13.00
black pepper beef brisket, horseradish, cheddar, crispy shallots, lettuce, on a big marty sesame seed roll
More about underground concepts
Race Street Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Race Street Cafe

208 Race St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1085 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Burger$10.75
Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries
Chicken Quesadilla$10.50
Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream
Race Street Burger$11.00
1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries
More about Race Street Cafe
R&D image

 

R&D

1206 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mass Exodus
Our seasonal Old Fashioned - Pine Smoked Elijah Craig Bourbon, Becherovka, Grapefruit-Sage-Honey Cordial, Angostura
Dragon High Ball
Layered, flavorful and easy drinkin' | Haku Vodka, St Germain, Lemongrass Shochu, Lime Cordial & Club Soda
Paloma Milk Punch
Clarified Milk punch with a more savory side | Blanco tequila, Ancho Verde, Chinese 5 Spice, Pamplemousse, Lime, Coconut Milk
More about R&D
Original 13 Ciderworks image

 

Original 13 Ciderworks

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch.
Served w/ Bleu Cheese
Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette
Backyard Burger$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche
Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request
More about Original 13 Ciderworks
South Restaurant & Jazz Club image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
Classic Mac & Cheese TG$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club

