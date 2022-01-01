Philadelphia BBQ restaurants you'll love
More about Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia
|Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm
|$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
|Evil Genius #Adulting IPA
|$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
More about Mike's BBQ
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Brisket Cheese Steak
|$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
|Brussels
|$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
|Pizza Steak Special
|$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
More about Huff Puff BBQ
Huff Puff BBQ
246 S 11st, Philadelphia
|St Louis Ribs Half Rack
|$17.95
served with cole slaw and one side
|Brisket Sandwich
|$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$16.95
1/2 lb slow smoked pulled pork with coleslaw and one side
More about Deke's BBQ
Deke's BBQ
137 Berkley St, Philadelphia
|Chicken Tender Fry Basket
|$10.00
Tenders, wedges, cornbread w/ honey mustard & BBQ sauces
|Side CB 2 pieces
|$3.00
|1/2 pound Brisket
|$15.00
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Chopped Beef Brisket Platter
|$18.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
|1/2 Rack Ribs Platter
|$22.50
5-6 bones, your choice of 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
|Double the Fun
|$22.50
Your choice of 2 meats, with 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Brisket sandwich platter
|$13.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
|1/2 Brisket
|$15.00
|1lb Brisket
|$29.00
More about El Camino Real
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Chipotle Roasted Chicken
|$12.00
|Fries
|$3.00
|Spicy Shrimp
|$14.00
More about Tin Can Bar
Tin Can Bar
2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia
|Chopped Impossible Burger
|$15.00
New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with waffle fries.
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
|St. Louis Ribs
|$19.50
1/2 Rack of smoked St. Louis pork ribs served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Baby Blues BBQ
Baby Blues BBQ
3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia
|Wings.
|$15.95
|Chicken Platter.
|$18.95
|Brisket Platter.
|$23.95
More about The Lucky Well
The Lucky Well
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
|Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
|Beef Brisket
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and served sliced.