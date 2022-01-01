Philadelphia BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Philadelphia

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant image

 

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant

100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
Moscow Mule$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
Evil Genius #Adulting IPA$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
More about Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Cheese Steak$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
Brussels$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
Pizza Steak Special$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
More about Mike's BBQ
Huff Puff BBQ image

 

Huff Puff BBQ

246 S 11st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
St Louis Ribs Half Rack$17.95
served with cole slaw and one side
Brisket Sandwich$16.95
14 hour brisket on a pretzel roll with beer cheese served with rustic fries!
Pulled Pork Platter$16.95
1/2 lb slow smoked pulled pork with coleslaw and one side
More about Huff Puff BBQ
Deke's BBQ image

 

Deke's BBQ

137 Berkley St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tender Fry Basket$10.00
Tenders, wedges, cornbread w/ honey mustard & BBQ sauces
Side CB 2 pieces$3.00
1/2 pound Brisket$15.00
More about Deke's BBQ
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chopped Beef Brisket Platter$18.99
Served with your choice of 3 homemade sides, round or Italian Roll, or cornbread
1/2 Rack Ribs Platter$22.50
5-6 bones, your choice of 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
Double the Fun$22.50
Your choice of 2 meats, with 3 homemade side dishes, your choice of round or Italian roll, or Cornbread
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out image

 

Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out

4901 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket sandwich platter$13.00
Sandwich, potato wedges, slaw and pickles
1/2 Brisket$15.00
1lb Brisket$29.00
More about Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chipotle Roasted Chicken$12.00
Fries$3.00
Spicy Shrimp$14.00
More about El Camino Real
Tin Can Bar image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Tin Can Bar

2537 E. Somerset St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (231 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chopped Impossible Burger$15.00
New York style chopped burger with IMPOSSIBLE meat, long roll, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served with waffle fries.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Nashville spice fried chicken, Ranch dressing, pickle, potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
St. Louis Ribs$19.50
1/2 Rack of smoked St. Louis pork ribs served with BBQ sauce, pickles, King's Hawaiian Rolls, pickles and choice of two sides.
More about Tin Can Bar
Baby Blues BBQ image

 

Baby Blues BBQ

3432 Samson Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wings.$15.95
Chicken Platter.$18.95
Brisket Platter.$23.95
More about Baby Blues BBQ
The Lucky Well image

 

The Lucky Well

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked over White Oak, St. Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
Herb Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Herb Brined and Fried Crispy, served Traditional or Spicy with Japanese Mayo and Dill Pickles on a Martin's Potato Bun.
Served with a side of Tater Tots
Beef Brisket
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and served sliced.
More about The Lucky Well

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston