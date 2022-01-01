Philadelphia brewpubs & breweries you'll love

One of our all time favorite winter warmers. Vienna lager brewed with German pilsner and Vienna malts married with chamomile and local honey. This year we’re super stoked to have gotten a few gallons of beautiful light amber hued Summer Harvest honey from our dear friend Greg and Mind Your Hives, sourced from mindfully kept hives just outside the city. And as always, dried chamomile flowers from the spice treasure trove over at Penn Herb Co. in NoLibs. 16oz of liquid Honey Nut Cheerios, persimmon, and hearth baked bread, with our typical lean mineral finish – this is perhaps the finest batch of Silk yet. 5.2% abv

