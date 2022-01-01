Philadelphia brewpubs & breweries you'll love
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm
|$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
|Moscow Mule
|$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
|Evil Genius #Adulting IPA
|$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
New Ridge Brewing Co.
6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
|Ridge Burger
|$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
|White Hart Lane Crowler
|$10.50
extra special bitter | 4.8% | fresh biscuit | floral | subtle fruit
Dock Street South
22nd and Washington, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$14.00
crushed tomato, torn fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, mixed herbs, EVOO
|FIG JAM
|$15.00
House made fig jam, mozzarella, gorgonzola, thick cut bacon, fresh herbs
|Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
Brussel sprouts tossed with calabrian chili agrodolce
St. Oner's
2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|HopHands 4pk
|$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
|AlienShake (Orange Creamsicle) 4pk
|$20.00
Our CREAMSICLE-style Reptoid IPA. Brewed with malted oats and lactose sugar, then hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, and Columbus. Conditioned on orange purée and Madagascar vanilla beans 7.0%
|DDH PUNGIE (Pacific Jade) 6pk
|$14.00
We had such a blast with Pungie a few weeks ago, we decided to give it the ol’ DDH treatment. DDH PUNGIE is brewed with heaps of oats and hopped with Motueka and Simcoe. It was then dry hopped with Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin it was then dry hopped AGAIN with NZ Cascade/Pacific Jade. PUNGIE, it has been said, is PUNGIE is PUNGIE.Notes of Fresh Cracked Pepper (on a field greens salad), Lemongrass, Blue Raspberry, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Umami Pizza
|$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|Vegetable Pizza
|$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
|Fried Chicken Leg Quarters
|$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
Second District Barroom
1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|4-Pack Silk Upholstered Chair
|$17.00
One of our all time favorite winter warmers. Vienna lager brewed with German pilsner and Vienna malts married with chamomile and local honey. This year we’re super stoked to have gotten a few gallons of beautiful light amber hued Summer Harvest honey from our dear friend Greg and Mind Your Hives, sourced from mindfully kept hives just outside the city. And as always, dried chamomile flowers from the spice treasure trove over at Penn Herb Co. in NoLibs. 16oz of liquid Honey Nut Cheerios, persimmon, and hearth baked bread, with our typical lean mineral finish – this is perhaps the finest batch of Silk yet. 5.2% abv
|Crowler Oat Nog
|$14.00
Imperial Oat Milk Stout brewed with copious amounts of deep roasty malts, a kiss of beechwood smoked malt, buckets of that Barista-style oat milk, crumbling mounds of brown sugar, and a dash of nutmeg and 5 spice. 100% vegan. The oat milk lends an incredibly thick, yet fluffy mouthfeel; the dark brown sugar and booze add to a spicy dry finish. Layers of creamy Nutella, bittersweet chocolate melk, cured exotic barks, sticky pitted dates, Grandma’s rum cake, and toasty snow days stuck at home. 8% abv
|Double Smash Burger
|$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2nd Story Brewing
117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Poutine
|$14.00
|Brewhouse Burger
|$16.00
|Chili-cup
|$6.00
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout
|$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
|SO CHEESY (PLAIN)
|$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
|DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA
|$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.