Philadelphia brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant image

 

Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant

100 S Independence Mall West, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
Moscow Mule$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
Evil Genius #Adulting IPA$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
More about Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
New Ridge Brewing Co. image

 

New Ridge Brewing Co.

6168 Ridge Ave 1st Fl, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$7.00
smoked paprika salt, house ketchup, alabama white sauce
Ridge Burger$15.00
primal supply beef, american cheese, special sauce, pickle
White Hart Lane Crowler$10.50
extra special bitter | 4.8% | fresh biscuit | floral | subtle fruit
More about New Ridge Brewing Co.
Dock Street South image

 

Dock Street South

22nd and Washington, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MARGHERITA$14.00
crushed tomato, torn fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, mixed herbs, EVOO
FIG JAM$15.00
House made fig jam, mozzarella, gorgonzola, thick cut bacon, fresh herbs
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Brussel sprouts tossed with calabrian chili agrodolce
More about Dock Street South
St. Oner's image

 

St. Oner's

2218 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (49 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HopHands 4pk$14.00
Our American Pale Ale. 5.5% abv.
AlienShake (Orange Creamsicle) 4pk$20.00
Our CREAMSICLE-style Reptoid IPA. Brewed with malted oats and lactose sugar, then hopped with Mosaic, Citra, Cascade, and Columbus. Conditioned on orange purée and Madagascar vanilla beans 7.0%
DDH PUNGIE (Pacific Jade) 6pk$14.00
We had such a blast with Pungie a few weeks ago, we decided to give it the ol’ DDH treatment. DDH PUNGIE is brewed with heaps of oats and hopped with Motueka and Simcoe. It was then dry hopped with Motueka, and Nelson Sauvin it was then dry hopped AGAIN with NZ Cascade/Pacific Jade. PUNGIE, it has been said, is PUNGIE is PUNGIE.Notes of Fresh Cracked Pepper (on a field greens salad), Lemongrass, Blue Raspberry, Key Lime Pie and Cotton Candy
More about St. Oner's
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Umami Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Vegetable Pizza$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
Fried Chicken Leg Quarters$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Second District Barroom image

 

Second District Barroom

1939 S Bancroft Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
4-Pack Silk Upholstered Chair$17.00
One of our all time favorite winter warmers. Vienna lager brewed with German pilsner and Vienna malts married with chamomile and local honey. This year we’re super stoked to have gotten a few gallons of beautiful light amber hued Summer Harvest honey from our dear friend Greg and Mind Your Hives, sourced from mindfully kept hives just outside the city. And as always, dried chamomile flowers from the spice treasure trove over at Penn Herb Co. in NoLibs. 16oz of liquid Honey Nut Cheerios, persimmon, and hearth baked bread, with our typical lean mineral finish – this is perhaps the finest batch of Silk yet. 5.2% abv
Crowler Oat Nog$14.00
Imperial Oat Milk Stout brewed with copious amounts of deep roasty malts, a kiss of beechwood smoked malt, buckets of that Barista-style oat milk, crumbling mounds of brown sugar, and a dash of nutmeg and 5 spice. 100% vegan. The oat milk lends an incredibly thick, yet fluffy mouthfeel; the dark brown sugar and booze add to a spicy dry finish. Layers of creamy Nutella, bittersweet chocolate melk, cured exotic barks, sticky pitted dates, Grandma’s rum cake, and toasty snow days stuck at home. 8% abv
Double Smash Burger$14.00
Same as the Smash, with twice the meat
More about Second District Barroom
2nd Story Brewing image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2nd Story Brewing

117 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1146 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Poutine$14.00
Brewhouse Burger$16.00
Chili-cup$6.00
More about 2nd Story Brewing
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen image

 

Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
SO CHEESY (PLAIN)$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.
More about Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

