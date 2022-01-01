Philadelphia Chicken restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chicken restaurants in Philadelphia
More about Crunchik'n
FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Crunchik'n
212 S 11th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Sm Popcorn Chicken
|$8.95
10-ish bite size nuggets
|Crunch Ball Beef
|$4.00
Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.
|Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl
|$12.50
rice, lettuce, salsa, popcorn chicken, japchae noodles, veggie dumpling
More about Union Tap House
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
|Cheesesteak
|$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Redcrest Fried Chicken
1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
|Half Chicken
|$12.00
|Veggie Sandwich
|$10.00
More about Freebyrd Chicken
Freebyrd Chicken
111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
|Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
|Freebyrd Wings
jumbo wings with your choice of
honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub
More about The Commons
The Commons
129 S 30th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|3pc burger sliders
|$8.00
|Popcorn Chicken
|$7.00
|Jawnion
|$8.00
More about Star Fusion Express
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shrimp Spring Roll (3)
|$8.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrap.
|12 Wings
|$17.99
Get 12 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
|8 Wings
|$12.99
Get 8 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about 48th Street Grille
CHICKEN WINGS
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Braised Oxtail
|$30.00
($MKT Price) Fresh Butcher's Cut Oxtail Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
|Curried Chicken
|$19.00
(Halal) Curried Bone-in Chicken Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
|Brown Stew Chicken
|$19.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage