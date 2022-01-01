Philadelphia Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Philadelphia

Crunchik'n image

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Crunchik'n

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (883 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Popcorn Chicken$8.95
10-ish bite size nuggets
Crunch Ball Beef$4.00
Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.
Popcorn Chicken Rice Bowl$12.50
rice, lettuce, salsa, popcorn chicken, japchae noodles, veggie dumpling
More about Crunchik'n
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
Cheesesteak$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
Cheese Fries$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
More about Union Tap House
Redcrest Fried Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Redcrest Fried Chicken

1525 South 11th St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2009 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Half Chicken$12.00
Veggie Sandwich$10.00
More about Redcrest Fried Chicken
Freebyrd Chicken image

 

Freebyrd Chicken

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
Freebyrd Wings
jumbo wings with your choice of
honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub
More about Freebyrd Chicken
The Commons image

 

The Commons

129 S 30th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3pc burger sliders$8.00
Popcorn Chicken$7.00
Jawnion$8.00
More about The Commons
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Spring Roll (3)$8.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrap.
12 Wings$17.99
Get 12 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
8 Wings$12.99
Get 8 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about Star Fusion Express
48th Street Grille image

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Oxtail$30.00
($MKT Price) Fresh Butcher's Cut Oxtail Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
Curried Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Curried Bone-in Chicken Served with Steamed White Rice and Braised Cabbage
Brown Stew Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about 48th Street Grille
Chick-A-Boom image

CHICKEN

Chick-A-Boom

1946 Delmar Dr, Folcroft

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Original Chicken Sandwich$10.49
CW-Fruity Pebbels$14.99
More about Chick-A-Boom

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston