Philadelphia sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Philadelphia
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Juice Room
7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
|Chicken Pesto Panini
|$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
|Classic Green Smoothie
|$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.00
(6), side of marinara
|CHEESESTEAK
|$9.00
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.00
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cosmi's Deli
1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Macaroni Salad
|Lrg Cheesesteak
|$11.95
|Lrg Chicken Cheesesteak
|$11.95
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Italian
|$7.50
Ham, Mortedello, Capacola, Salami, Provolone
|Chicken Parm
|$10.50
Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Marinara
|Turkey- Roasted in House
|$7.50
House roasted turkey, sliced thin, served fresh.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Mike's BBQ
1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Brisket Cheese Steak
|$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
|Brussels
|$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
|Pizza Steak Special
|$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
The Bagel Place
404 Queen St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Half Dozen
|$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
|Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
|Avocado BLT
|$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Franny Lou's Porch
2400 Coral St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.50
12 oz, direct trade & organic
|Pro-Love
|$9.25
SEC: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens
|Anti-Capitalist
|$8.75
BEC: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
|$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
|Cheesesteak
|$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
|Cheese Fries
|$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
Foodery
1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TOMATO BISQUE SOUP
|$7.00
PROVOLONE CROSTINI
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
|THE SWAN (VEGETARIAN)
|$12.00
ARTICHOKES, OVEN DRIED TOMATOS, EGGPLANT, PORTABELLA MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA , BASIL
Middle Child
248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Phoagie (Vegan)
|$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
|So Long Sal!
|$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
|The Surfer
|$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
Freebyrd Chicken
111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
|Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
|Freebyrd Wings
jumbo wings with your choice of
honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations
1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Latte
|$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
|Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
|Box of Breakfast
|$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
|Housemade Bagel
|$3.00
plain or everything
|Breakfast Taco
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider
|$5.00
Rosé Cider
|TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan
|$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
|TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'
|$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
SANDWICHES
Rowhome Coffee
2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16 Oz Fishtown
|$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
|Turkey
|$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fuel
1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Kicked Up Spin Dip
|$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
|Deconstructed Guacamole Salad
|$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
|Spicy Thai Power Bowl
|$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Corfu Pizza
6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak
|$8.00
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
|Pizza Small 10"
|$6.99
|6 Buffalo WIngs
|$7.50
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Good Dog Bar
224 S 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Creamy Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
|Buffalo Wings
|$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
|Traditional Burger
|$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BIG MICK
|$11.00
2 sirloin patties (5.5 oz total), American cheese, diced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, Russian dressing
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Fries topped with CHEEZ WHIZ
|Rodeo Burger
|$9.50
American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Brandywine Pizza
532 N 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.
|$6.50
|Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.
|$6.50
The Couch Tomato Cafe
102 Rector Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16" Veggie House Special
|$22.99
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.75
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread with choice of meat/cheese/toppings
|Burgers
|$4.50
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and toppings on a potato bun
Spread Bagelry - South Street
443 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Dozen Bagels
|$23.00
|1/2 Dozen Bagels
|$12.00
Pizza Plus University City
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
|Single Burger
|$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
|Thick Cut Fries
|$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Spread Bagelry - 2401
2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|Bagel with Butter & Jam
|$4.50
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse
262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bagel with Cream Cheese
|$4.00
|La Colombe Corsica Retail Box
|$11.00
|Americano
|$3.25
