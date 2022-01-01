Philadelphia sandwich spots you'll love

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tuna Melt$8.00
Yellowfin Tuna in extra virgin olive oil, and spices, arugula, melted muenster cheese, on toasted sour dough bread
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.75
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Classic Green Smoothie$4.75
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
(6), side of marinara
CHEESESTEAK$9.00
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
Cosmi's Deli image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cosmi's Deli

1501 S 8th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2123 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni Salad
Lrg Cheesesteak$11.95
Lrg Chicken Cheesesteak$11.95
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian$7.50
Ham, Mortedello, Capacola, Salami, Provolone
Chicken Parm$10.50
Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Marinara
Turkey- Roasted in House$7.50
House roasted turkey, sliced thin, served fresh.
Mike's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Mike's BBQ

1703 S 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1122 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Cheese Steak$13.75
Smoked Brisket, House-Made Cooper Sharp Whiz, Fried Onions, Served with House Chips
Brussels$8.50
Fried Brussels, Pork Fat Vinaigrette, Fried Shallots
Pizza Steak Special$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fried Mozzarella Stick (Limited)
The Bagel Place image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

The Bagel Place

404 Queen St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Dozen$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
Avocado BLT$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
Franny Lou's Porch image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Franny Lou's Porch

2400 Coral St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (238 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.50
12 oz, direct trade & organic
Pro-Love$9.25
SEC: maple turkey sausage, smoked colby, baked eggs, grilled onions, fresh greens
Anti-Capitalist$8.75
BEC: applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, baked eggs, fresh greens
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak$12.00
new yorker cheese with your choice of our award winning wing sauce
Cheesesteak$11.00
this is Philly, do we really need a description?
Cheese Fries$8.00
the classic potato & cheese. glorious cheese
Foodery image

 

Foodery

1710 Sansom Street 1st Floor, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOMATO BISQUE SOUP$7.00
PROVOLONE CROSTINI
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$8.00
GRILLED OR BREADED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, ARUGULA, SPINICH OR MIXED GREENS
THE SWAN (VEGETARIAN)$12.00
ARTICHOKES, OVEN DRIED TOMATOS, EGGPLANT, PORTABELLA MUSHROOM, MOZZARELLA , BASIL
Middle Child image

 

Middle Child

248 S. 11th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Phoagie (Vegan)$12.90
Hoisin-Roasted Eggplant, Avocado, Fresh and Frizzled Onions, Stemmy Cilantro, Pho Sauce, Seeded Hoagie Roll. Eggplant contains gluten. No substitutions.
So Long Sal!$12.90
Salami, Prosciutto Cotto, Onion, Sharp Provolone, House Dressing, Artichoke Spread, Arugula, Seeded Hoagie Roll. No substitutions.
The Surfer$12.90
House Turkey, Swiss, Blueberry Masala Jam, Arugula, Duke's Mayo, Ciabatta. No substitutions.
Freebyrd Chicken image

 

Freebyrd Chicken

111 South Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Freebyrd Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, alabama white BBQ sauce, homemade pickles, on a soft roll
Appalachian Moonshine BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
buttermilk brined fried chicken, moonshine BBQ sauce, bacon, homemade pickles, coleslaw, on a soft roll
Freebyrd Wings
jumbo wings with your choice of
honey hot | moonshine bbq | alabama white bbq | or sweet and smoky dry rub
HomeGrown Coffee and Creations image

 

HomeGrown Coffee and Creations

1515 W Porter St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (85 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte$3.99
Hand crafted and perfected by our Baristas
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.49
Served on a Bagel, Cacias Italian Roll, Toast or Waffle
Box of Breakfast$10.99
Your Choice of meat, your choice of Waffles, Pancakes or French Toast, Scrambled Eggs and Tater Tots
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Ciabatta, Avocado, Chipotle
Housemade Bagel$3.00
plain or everything
Breakfast Taco$12.00
Scrambled eggs with cheese, house-cured bacon, avocado, side of salsa matcha, on flour tortilla. Side of breakfast potatoes
Jet Wine Bar image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (335 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO GO Anxo Rosé Cider$5.00
Rosé Cider
TO GO Extra Dry Rosé, Ca' Furlan$18.00
Ca' Furlan Sparkling Extra Dry Rosé
Veneto, Italy (NV)
84% Glera | 16% Pinot Noir
Aromas of fresh cherry, strawberry and rose petal. Round and creamy on the palate, with crisp refreshing bubbles and a long, balanced finish.
TO GO Merwah Orange, Mersel 'Phoneix Rising'$35.00
Mersel Phoenix Rising Skin Contact Merwah, Bekaa Valley Lebanon (2020)
100% Merwah
We strive to produce wine with unique taste using environmentally friendly methods that are low in intervention, with a goal of sustainability, a positive rural life and social impact with our community
Rowhome Coffee image

SANDWICHES

Rowhome Coffee

2536 Pine Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
16 Oz Fishtown$3.25
La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip
Bacon Egg and Cheese$9.00
2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser
Turkey$9.00
Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO
Fuel image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fuel

1917 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1095 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kicked Up Spin Dip$8.95
Sauteed Spinach, Marinated Artichokes, Crushed Red Pepper, Blend of Creamy Cheeses and Baked
Deconstructed Guacamole Salad$9.95
Mixed Greens, Guacamole, Fiesta Salsa, Crushed Tortilla chips, Crispy Shallots, Grape Tomato, Fuel's Creamy Avocado Dressing
Spicy Thai Power Bowl$9.49
Steamed Brown Rice, Broccoli, Red Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Carrots, Spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, Peanuts, Fresh Cilantro
Corfu Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Corfu Pizza

6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak$8.00
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pizza Small 10"$6.99
6 Buffalo WIngs$7.50
Good Dog Bar image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Good Dog Bar

224 S 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Mac & Cheese$10.00
Elbow macaroni with colby, swiss & jack cheeses topped with buttered breadcrumbs
Buffalo Wings$17.00
10 jumbo wings, spicy buffalo sauce, blue cheese dressing & celery
Traditional Burger$14.00
Lettuce & Tomato, Challah Bun, Fries
SpOt Gourmet Burgers image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SpOt Gourmet Burgers

2821 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (413 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BIG MICK$11.00
2 sirloin patties (5.5 oz total), American cheese, diced red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, Russian dressing
Cheese Fries$4.75
Fries topped with CHEEZ WHIZ
Rodeo Burger$9.50
American cheese, bacon, grilled onion, jalapeno, Ranch, BBQ
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.$6.50
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Veggie House Special$22.99
Greg's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Greg's Kitchen

4460 Main St, Philadelphia, PA 19127, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (513 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fuel image

 

Fuel

1225 Walnut street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sassafras image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Sassafras

48 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (739 reviews)
Takeout
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken fingers
Breakfast Sandwich$4.75
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread with choice of meat/cheese/toppings
Burgers$4.50
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and toppings on a potato bun
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - South Street

443 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Dozen Bagels$23.00
1/2 Dozen Bagels$12.00
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Single Burger$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
Thick Cut Fries$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - 2401

2401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Bagel with Butter & Jam$4.50
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - Rittenhouse

262 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
La Colombe Corsica Retail Box$11.00
Americano$3.25
Restaurant banner

 

Spread Bagelry - 16th St

106 South 16th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bagel with Cream Cheese$4.00
Americano$3.25
12oz La Colombe Coffee$2.75
