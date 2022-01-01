Philadelphia dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Philadelphia
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Termini Brothers Bakery
1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)
|$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
|Sfogliatelle
|$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
|Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)
|$4.00
filled with buttercream- Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17
More about El Merkury
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TAQUITOS (2)
|$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
|Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)
|$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
More about Relish
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese Pan to Share TG
|$12.95
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
|Famous Turkey Wings TG
|$19.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage mix, cornbread stuffing, candied yams and Cranberry relish. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
|Creole Pasta Alfredo TG
|$18.99
Shrimp & chicken, creole seasonings, broccoli, red peppers, seafood stock, butter, cream, linguine pasta
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
Night Kitchen Bakery
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Coconut Macaroon (Dairy Free)
|$2.50
each
|Chocolate Dipped Apricot
|$3.00
each
|Almond Macaroon (Dairy Free)
|$1.75
each
More about D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats
ICE CREAM • GELATO
D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats
1928 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
More about Twenty Manning
Twenty Manning
261 South 20th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Audrey Claire Favorites
|$49.95
|The Best of: Mix & Match
|$25.00
|Single Selections
|$25.00
More about Sweet Charlie's
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Sweet Charlie's
1921 Walnut, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$1.30
|Plain Waffle
|$6.00
|Waffle w/ Ice Cream
|$9.75
More about Southwark
Southwark
701 S 4TH STREET, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Twice Baked Potato
|$5.00
Roasted Potato stuffed with potato purée, topped with cheese and bacon bits
|Crudité
|$7.00
Smoked Ranch - serves two
|Butternut Squash Wellington (Individual)
|$15.00
Butternut Squash enveloped by puff pastry with mushroom and a sage & walnut pesto (contains gluten, dairy, and aliums)
More about Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
510 S 5th St., Philadelphia
More about The Perfect Scoop
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Perfect Scoop
2020 Penrose Ave Ste A2, Philadelphia
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
1901 Chestnut St., Philadelphia