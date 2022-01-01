Philadelphia dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage mix, cornbread stuffing, candied yams and Cranberry relish. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.

