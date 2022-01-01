Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Philadelphia

Termini Brothers Bakery image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1538 Packer Ave 1st Floor,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail.4/07)$4.00
filled with buttercream- Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
El Merkury image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TAQUITOS (2)$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
Guacamole & Chips$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
More about El Merkury
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese Pan to Share TG$12.95
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
Famous Turkey Wings TG$19.95
Our slow-braised turkey wings (2 wings of approximately 1.5 lbs each) are one of our most popular items. We marinate them overnight with fresh rosemary, paprika, onions, and celery, then slowly cook them until the meat falls off the bone. Entree is served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage mix, cornbread stuffing, candied yams and Cranberry relish. No substitutions. Additional sides can be purchased separately.
Creole Pasta Alfredo TG$18.99
Shrimp & chicken, creole seasonings, broccoli, red peppers, seafood stock, butter, cream, linguine pasta
More about Relish
Termini Brothers Bakery image

 

Termini Brothers Bakery

1523 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sfogliatelle$6.00
cooked farina, ricotta cheese, candied orange, candied melon, natural cinnamon oil
Easter Egg Cupcake (Avail. 4/07)$4.00
filled with buttercream - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
Easter Bread Loaf (Avail. 4/07)$12.00
hand braided, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon - Pick up is available from 4/07 to 4/17.
More about Termini Brothers Bakery
Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe image

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Coconut Macaroon (Dairy Free)$2.50
each
Chocolate Dipped Apricot$3.00
each
Almond Macaroon (Dairy Free)$1.75
each
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats image

ICE CREAM • GELATO

D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats

1928 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about D'emilio's Old World Ice Treats
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1322 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Twenty Manning image

 

Twenty Manning

261 South 20th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Popular items
Audrey Claire Favorites$49.95
The Best of: Mix & Match$25.00
Single Selections$25.00
More about Twenty Manning
Sweet Charlie's image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Sweet Charlie's

1921 Walnut, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (39 reviews)
Popular items
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$1.30
Plain Waffle$6.00
Waffle w/ Ice Cream$9.75
More about Sweet Charlie's
Southwark image

 

Southwark

701 S 4TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Popular items
Twice Baked Potato$5.00
Roasted Potato stuffed with potato purée, topped with cheese and bacon bits
Crudité$7.00
Smoked Ranch - serves two
Butternut Squash Wellington (Individual)$15.00
Butternut Squash enveloped by puff pastry with mushroom and a sage & walnut pesto (contains gluten, dairy, and aliums)
More about Southwark
Sweet Charlies image

 

Sweet Charlies

1601 Race St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Sweet Charlies
Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations image

 

Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations

510 S 5th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Sprinkled Sweetness Custom Cake Creations
The Perfect Scoop image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Perfect Scoop

2020 Penrose Ave Ste A2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (13 reviews)
More about The Perfect Scoop
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

 

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

1901 Chestnut St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Salmon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Muffins

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston