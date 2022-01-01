Philadelphia Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Philadelphia

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salted Caramel Budino$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
Whipped Ricotta$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
More about Barbuzzo
Izakaya By Yanaga image

 

Izakaya By Yanaga

1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Karaage$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
Toro Scallion$15.00
Curry Short Rib Bao$13.00
More about Izakaya By Yanaga
Cry Baby Pasta image

 

Cry Baby Pasta

627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (841 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
TO-Creste Di Gallo$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
TO-Tagliatelle$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
More about Cry Baby Pasta
Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
(6), side of marinara
CHEESESTEAK$9.00
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Plain$11.95
Build your own pasta dish$12.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Melograno image

 

Melograno

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TARTUFATE$20.00
PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE
POLPETTE$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
COTOLETTA$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
More about Melograno
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Fennel Sausage (Small )$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Trattoria Carina image

PASTA

Trattoria Carina

2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1290 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SPICY SAUSAGE RIGATONI$27.00
cacciatorini al diavolo, parmesan
TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE$25.00
beef ragu, parmesan
CAESAR SALAD$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
More about Trattoria Carina
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine image

 

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

699 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
STELLA$18.00
Ricotta-stuffed crust, San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, house-made pork sausage, basil, extra virgin olive oil
"MEATBALLS AND GRAVY"$18.00
San Marzano tomatoes, neapolitan-style meatballs, pecorino
MARINARA$15.00
San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
More about Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
Figo image

 

Figo

1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bruschetta$14.00
Thick cut Italian toast with ricotta, seasonal tomatoes, red onion, basil, and balsamic reduction. VEGETARIAN.
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
More about Figo
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Risotto$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
Branzino$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
Spicy Calamari$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
P.S. & Co. image

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Organic Cupcakes (Today’s Flavors)$12.00
Assorted Cupcakes. Flavors announced prior to opening and change frequently.
Organic Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.50
Our Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is back! A new and improved recipe that will melt in your mouth!
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic flaxseed, filtered water, organic coconut sugar, organic maple sugar, organic maple syrup, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder, Miyoko’s organic butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, organic sea salt cultures), organic coconut oil, organic chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic pecan/walnuts.
Organic French Bread Pizza$8.00
Made with a new and improved sweet potato crust, fresh tomato sauce, miso cashew cheese and roasted mushrooms. All organic Ingredients: sweet potato, white rice flour, Brazil nuts, almonds, tapioca flour, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper
More about P.S. & Co.
Gatehouse image

GRILL

Gatehouse

4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (702 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BLT$15.00
thick-cut bacon, Jersey tomato jam, green leaf lettuce, sourdough
Chicken Katsu Sandwich$16.00
crispy chicken, bulldog sauce, pickled vegetables
Kielbasa Reuben$16.00
beer-braised kielbasa, Swiss cheese, braised red cabbage, thousand island, toasted rye
More about Gatehouse
Giuseppe & Sons image

 

Giuseppe & Sons

1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
Roasted Pork Sandwich$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
More about Giuseppe & Sons
Little Nonna's image

 

Little Nonna's

1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Espresso Tiramisu$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
Spaghetti & Meatballs$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
Wild Mushroom Arancini$11.00
crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli
More about Little Nonna's
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Cotoletta Fitler Square image

SEAFOOD • SALADS

Cotoletta Fitler Square

2227 Pine St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
MILAN$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
COTOLETTA STACK$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
More about Cotoletta Fitler Square
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Junk Wrap$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
Chicken Parm$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
Stixx$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
La Fontana Della Citta image

 

La Fontana Della Citta

1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1780 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Penne Arrabita$23.95
CAESAR$9.95
Penne Alla Vodka$25.95
More about La Fontana Della Citta
L'Anima image

SEAFOOD

L'Anima

1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cacio e Pepe$17.00
Tonnarelli pasta Pecorino & Parmigiano freshly cracked Peppercorn
Fiorentina di Maiale$28.00
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop with Polenta and Blueberry Balsamic reduction
Pappardella Bolognese$20.00
Pappardelle pasta with a Wild Boar Bolognese
More about L'Anima
Mangia Macaroni image

PASTA

Mangia Macaroni

1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
CHICKEN PARMESAN$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal
More about Mangia Macaroni
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.$6.50
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
More about Brandywine Pizza
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SALADS

Radicchio Cafe

402 WOOD ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Radicchio Cafe

