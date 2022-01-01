Philadelphia Italian restaurants you'll love

Our Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is back! A new and improved recipe that will melt in your mouth!

Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic flaxseed, filtered water, organic coconut sugar, organic maple sugar, organic maple syrup, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder, Miyoko’s organic butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, organic sea salt cultures), organic coconut oil, organic chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic pecan/walnuts.

