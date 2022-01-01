Philadelphia Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Philadelphia
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Budino
|$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
|Whipped Ricotta
|$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
|Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs
|$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
Izakaya By Yanaga
1832 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Karaage
|$10.00
Light Fried Chicken
|Toro Scallion
|$15.00
|Curry Short Rib Bao
|$13.00
Cry Baby Pasta
627 S 3rd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO-Spaghetti Basil Pesto
|$15.00
spaghetti basil pesto
|TO-Creste Di Gallo
|$17.00
leek, kale, roasted mushrooms
|TO-Tagliatelle
|$17.00
classic bolognese ragu, parmesan
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.00
(6), side of marinara
|CHEESESTEAK
|$9.00
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.00
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
|Plain
|$11.95
|Build your own pasta dish
|$12.95
Melograno
2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TARTUFATE
|$20.00
PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE
|POLPETTE
|$13.00
PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE
|COTOLETTA
|$23.00
BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Fennel Sausage (Small )
|$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Crudo (Small)
|$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
PASTA
Trattoria Carina
2201 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SPICY SAUSAGE RIGATONI
|$27.00
cacciatorini al diavolo, parmesan
|TAGLIATELLE BOLOGNESE
|$25.00
beef ragu, parmesan
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
romaine, parmesan, croutons
Cicala at the Divine Lorraine
699 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|STELLA
|$18.00
Ricotta-stuffed crust, San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, house-made pork sausage, basil, extra virgin olive oil
|"MEATBALLS AND GRAVY"
|$18.00
San Marzano tomatoes, neapolitan-style meatballs, pecorino
|MARINARA
|$15.00
San Marzano tomatoes, garlic, oregano, extra virgin olive oil
Figo
1033 N 2nd St Floor 1, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Bruschetta
|$14.00
Thick cut Italian toast with ricotta, seasonal tomatoes, red onion, basil, and balsamic reduction. VEGETARIAN.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan crisps, white anchovies, Caesar dressing
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
breaded, pan seared, house marinara, fresh mozzarella or provolone, penne pasta
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Seafood Risotto
|$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
|Branzino
|$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
|Spicy Calamari
|$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Organic Cupcakes (Today’s Flavors)
|$12.00
Assorted Cupcakes. Flavors announced prior to opening and change frequently.
|Organic Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.50
Our Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie is back! A new and improved recipe that will melt in your mouth!
Ingredients: organic almond flour, organic brown rice flour, organic flaxseed, filtered water, organic coconut sugar, organic maple sugar, organic maple syrup, salt, vanilla extract, baking powder, Miyoko’s organic butter (organic coconut oil, filtered water, organic sunflower oil, organic cashews, organic sunflower lecithin, organic sea salt cultures), organic coconut oil, organic chocolate chips (organic unsweetened chocolate, organic palm sugar, organic cocoa butter), organic pecan/walnuts.
|Organic French Bread Pizza
|$8.00
Made with a new and improved sweet potato crust, fresh tomato sauce, miso cashew cheese and roasted mushrooms. All organic Ingredients: sweet potato, white rice flour, Brazil nuts, almonds, tapioca flour, baking powder, sea salt, tomatoes, white onions, garlic, parsley, red pepper flakes, black pepper, basil, organic maple sugar, cashews, extra virgin cold-pressed olive oil, chickpea miso paste (organic handmade rice koji, whole chickpeas, sun-dried sea salt, Blue Ridge Mountain well water, koji spores), turmeric, cayenne pepper, cold-pressed lemon juice, mushroom, onions, garlic, sea salt, black pepper
GRILL
Gatehouse
4503 South Broad Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|BLT
|$15.00
thick-cut bacon, Jersey tomato jam, green leaf lettuce, sourdough
|Chicken Katsu Sandwich
|$16.00
crispy chicken, bulldog sauce, pickled vegetables
|Kielbasa Reuben
|$16.00
beer-braised kielbasa, Swiss cheese, braised red cabbage, thousand island, toasted rye
Giuseppe & Sons
1523 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatball Sandwich
|$7.00
House Meatball ,Tomato Sauce, Parmigiana, Mozzarella, Escarole
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Long hots, broccoli rabe, provolone & garlic aioli
|Roasted Pork Sandwich
|$8.00
Roasted Pork, Broccoli Rabe, Provolone Cheese
Little Nonna's
1234 Locust St #2, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Espresso Tiramisu
|$8.00
espresso soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, coco nibs
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$21.00
BVP fontina stuffed meatballs, braised pork marinara, parmesan, basil
|Wild Mushroom Arancini
|$11.00
crispy risotto balls, buffalo mozzarella, truffle aioli
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Sesame Heirloom Salad
|$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
SEAFOOD • SALADS
Cotoletta Fitler Square
2227 Pine St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|PARMESAN
Chicken Cutlet, Marinara, provolone comes with a side of pasta marinara
|MILAN
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, Chopped tomatoes, Eggs, Bacon, Shrimp
|COTOLETTA STACK
|$34.00
Chicken Cutlet, Stuffed Long hots with Sausage, Provolone, Marinara and Eggplant Layered comes with a side of pasta marinara
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Junk Wrap
|$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
|Chicken Parm
|$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
|Stixx
|$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
La Fontana Della Citta
1701 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Penne Arrabita
|$23.95
|CAESAR
|$9.95
|Penne Alla Vodka
|$25.95
SEAFOOD
L'Anima
1001 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cacio e Pepe
|$17.00
Tonnarelli pasta Pecorino & Parmigiano freshly cracked Peppercorn
|Fiorentina di Maiale
|$28.00
Grilled Berkshire Pork Chop with Polenta and Blueberry Balsamic reduction
|Pappardella Bolognese
|$20.00
Pappardelle pasta with a Wild Boar Bolognese
PASTA
Mangia Macaroni
1543 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan crouton, black pepper, anchovy, tossed in our homemade Caesar dressing
|CHICKEN PARMESAN
|$18.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, basil, red sauce
|LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
|$16.00
Beef, Pork & Veal
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Brandywine Pizza
532 N 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.
|$6.50
|Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.
|$6.50