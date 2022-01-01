Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia juice & smoothie spots you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try juice & smoothie spots in Philadelphia

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Pesto Panini$9.00
Roasted chicken, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella.
Classic Green Smoothie$5.00
Spinach, Kale, Banana, Mango, Honey
The Urban Athlete$6.00
Strawberry, banana, all natural peanut butter, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
More about The Juice Room
Consumer pic

 

Lightbox Cafe

704 S. 4th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacun Egg N Cheez$10.00
Eggy Tofu Patty and Cheddar with Coconut Bacon and Apple Compote on a Seeded Merzbacher's Long Roll. Add Avocado or Tomato for $2 Each or a Side of Garlicky Potatoes for $3.
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Toast w/ Banana$5.00
Your Choice of Bread with SPERO Pumpkin Sunflower Spread, Bananas and PA Maple Syrup.
Sweet Green$12.00
Green Apple*, Spinach*, Cucumber*, Celery*, Lemon* and Ginger*.
All the power of healthy greens with a zing of green apple, lemon, and ginger to wake up your pallet.
*indicates organic ingredient.
More about Lightbox Cafe
Saxbys Coffee image

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cold Brew$3.45
Not just coffee over ice. We steep our coffee grounds in cool water overnight to create the smoothest, most flavorful cold brew imaginable.
Vanilla Bean Cold Brew$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this flavorful cold brew is made with fresh vanllla beans
Milk & Honey Cold Brew$3.95
Part of our proprietary Cold Brew Collection, which is made with coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this well-balanced cold brew is finished with Grade A pure honey and a splash of milk
More about Saxbys
Saxbys Coffee image

 

Saxbys

65 N 34th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Salted Caramel Cold Brew$3.95
Made with fresh coffee grounds steeped in cool water overnight, this exceptionally well-rounded cold brew is finished with salted caramel.
Double Bacon Grilled Cheese$5.99
Crusty on the outside; [total] softie on the inside. Featuring TBJ Gourmet bacon jam, crumbled bacon, gooey American cheese, melted cheddar, & roasted garlic cheddar spread on crackly wheatberry bread. Because our culinary team really wanted this to be a hard sell.
Matcha Pina Colada
Grab your sunnies and get away with a Matcha Pina Colada featuring organic matcha, pineapple juice and Coco Lopez cream of coconut.
More about Saxbys
Fuel image

 

Fuel

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Fuel
Fat Tuesday image

 

Fat Tuesday

431 SOUTH STREET, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Fat Tuesday
Seven Hills image

 

Seven Hills

8500 Essington Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Seven Hills

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Salmon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Muffins

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston