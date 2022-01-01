Philadelphia Latin American restaurants you'll love
Felly Bistro Online Ordering
769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Choice #2: Eggplant Parmesan
|$38.00
Homemade eggplant served with a side of pappardelle pasta and salad.
|Choice #2: Stuffed and baked peppers
|$36.00
Stuffed with zucchini, quinoa, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
* mix vegetables, mix veg. in sweet and spicy sauce, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, sweet potato, roasted potatoes, steamed white rice, or side salad.
|Braised beef with tomato and cabernet
|$17.00
Braised beef tossed with fettuccine pasta, extra virgin olive oil and grated Romano cheese.
Chima Steakhouse
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia
|Ribeye (10 oz)
|$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Lamb Chops (10 oz)
|$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
|Three Meat combo
|$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|TAQUITOS (2)
|$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
|Guacamole & Chips
|$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
|Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)
|$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia
|Maduros
|$4.70
Fried sweet plantains
|Pionono
|$9.75
Fried sweet plantain filled with ground beef, green olives and melted mozzarella cheese.
|Empanada Carne
|$1.50
Crispy fried turn over stuffed with ground beef and potatoes.
The Brazilian BBQ
2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia
|Shabbat Packages
Please see flyer
|Beef Croquette / Croquete de Carne 6 Units w/ side of BBQ sauce
|$9.99
breaded beef pastry
|Caesar Salad / Salada Caesar
|$7.99
romaine lettuce, croutons, onion, Caesar dressing / alface romana, croutons, cebola, molho ceasar
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken
|$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
|Black Bean Soup
|$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
|Maduros
|$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
48th Street Grille - Catering
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Red Beans & Rice
|Garlic Green Beans
|25 Wings
|$38.00
On Charcoal
6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
|Empanadas de Pollo
|$1.50
|Empanadas de Carne
|$1.50
|1/2 Chicken W/ 2 Sides
|$16.00
48th Street Grille
310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia
|Corn Bread
|$4.00
House Made Honey Corn Bread
|Chicken Rasta Pasta
|$20.00
Penne Noodles, Sweet Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Garlic tossed in a Basil-Tomato Cream Sauce
|10 Island Wings
|$18.00
Our Signature Appetizer Served with Pineapple-Ranch Dip and Vegetable Slaw
The Taste of Brazil
6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia
Irie Entree
4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|'Hatt' Patty
Minced chicken, beef or spinach seasoned with herbs and spices enveloped in a baked buttery flour crust. Cocktail size, served HOT for a sunny experience!
|Wing It! (wings 6pcs)
All wings are not equal. Ours are drenched in Irie Marinade, flavored and finished to your unique desired taste. Choose your flavor and finish: Jerk, Crispy Fried, Red Stripe Buffalo, or Sugarcane BBQ. This just might be too much sauce but Triple Play your way!
|Irie Signature Oxtail
|$26.50
Marinated to the bone, cuts of Ox tail caramelized then slow cooked to Jamaican perfection. Traditionally served with Rice & Peas and shredded raw vegetable salad
Felly Bistro On Pass
769 E Passyunk, Philadelphia