Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Philadelphia

Felly Bistro Online Ordering image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro Online Ordering

769 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Choice #2: Eggplant Parmesan$38.00
Homemade eggplant served with a side of pappardelle pasta and salad.
Choice #2: Stuffed and baked peppers$36.00
Stuffed with zucchini, quinoa, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, extra virgin olive oil and mozzarella cheese. Served with a choice of 2 sides.
* mix vegetables, mix veg. in sweet and spicy sauce, macaroni and cheese, beet salad, sweet potato, roasted potatoes, steamed white rice, or side salad.
Braised beef with tomato and cabernet$17.00
Braised beef tossed with fettuccine pasta, extra virgin olive oil and grated Romano cheese.
More about Felly Bistro Online Ordering
Chima Steakhouse image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • STEAKS

Chima Steakhouse

1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (7369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ribeye (10 oz)$39.90
Rich and full of flavor grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Lamb Chops (10 oz)$44.90
Grilled to perfection.
Served with your choice of 3 sides: brown rice with veggies, white rice, creamy mashed potato (Brazilian style), fried polenta, or fried banana.
Three Meat combo$22.90
2 pieces of chicken (aji chicken thigh or beer drumsticks), 2 pieces of filet wrapped in bacon, and 2 pieces of Brazilian sausage.
More about Chima Steakhouse
El Merkury image

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TAQUITOS (2)$7.00
Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.
Guacamole & Chips$6.99
House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.
Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)$6.99
Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.
More about El Merkury
Tierra Colombiana Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Tierra Colombiana Restaurant

4535 N 5th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1273 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maduros$4.70
Fried sweet plantains
Pionono$9.75
Fried sweet plantain filled with ground beef, green olives and melted mozzarella cheese.
Empanada Carne$1.50
Crispy fried turn over stuffed with ground beef and potatoes.
More about Tierra Colombiana Restaurant
The Brazilian BBQ image

 

The Brazilian BBQ

2422 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Shabbat Packages
Please see flyer
Beef Croquette / Croquete de Carne 6 Units w/ side of BBQ sauce$9.99
breaded beef pastry
Caesar Salad / Salada Caesar$7.99
romaine lettuce, croutons, onion, Caesar dressing / alface romana, croutons, cebola, molho ceasar
More about The Brazilian BBQ
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (5635 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mama Amelia's Empanadas - 2 Chicken$14.00
(2 per order)
Served with aji-sour cream sauce
Chicken De la Casa: Hand-chopped chicken, corn, Jack cheese
Black Bean Soup$9.75
Rich and slow-simmered flavors, red onions, sour cream
Maduros$7.00
Fried ripened sweet plantains
More about Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Red Beans & Rice
Garlic Green Beans
25 Wings$38.00
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering
On Charcoal image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

On Charcoal

6516 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas de Pollo$1.50
Empanadas de Carne$1.50
1/2 Chicken W/ 2 Sides$16.00
More about On Charcoal
Consumer pic

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Bread$4.00
House Made Honey Corn Bread
Chicken Rasta Pasta$20.00
Penne Noodles, Sweet Onions, Sweet Peppers, and Garlic tossed in a Basil-Tomato Cream Sauce
10 Island Wings$18.00
Our Signature Appetizer Served with Pineapple-Ranch Dip and Vegetable Slaw
More about 48th Street Grille
The Taste of Brazil image

SALADS • BBQ • STEAKS

The Taste of Brazil

6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1483 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Taste of Brazil
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse image

SMOOTHIES • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

6501 Castor Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (2 reviews)
More about Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Cuba Libre image

 

Cuba Libre

10 S 2nd St, Philadelphia,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
More about Cuba Libre
Irie Entree image

 

Irie Entree

4001 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
'Hatt' Patty
Minced chicken, beef or spinach seasoned with herbs and spices enveloped in a baked buttery flour crust. Cocktail size, served HOT for a sunny experience!
Wing It! (wings 6pcs)
All wings are not equal. Ours are drenched in Irie Marinade, flavored and finished to your unique desired taste. Choose your flavor and finish: Jerk, Crispy Fried, Red Stripe Buffalo, or Sugarcane BBQ. This just might be too much sauce but Triple Play your way!
Irie Signature Oxtail$26.50
Marinated to the bone, cuts of Ox tail caramelized then slow cooked to Jamaican perfection. Traditionally served with Rice & Peas and shredded raw vegetable salad
More about Irie Entree
Felly Bistro On Pass image

FRENCH FRIES

Felly Bistro On Pass

769 E Passyunk, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (68 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Felly Bistro On Pass

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Salmon

Cake

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Muffins

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (542 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston