Philadelphia pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Philadelphia
PIZZA • TAPAS
Barbuzzo
110 south 13th street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Salted Caramel Budino
|$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
|Whipped Ricotta
|$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
|Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs
|$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
SALLY
2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom & Egg
|$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
|Red Pie
|$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
|Fermented Tomato
|$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lamberti Pizza & Market
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$6.00
(6), side of marinara
|CHEESESTEAK
|$9.00
|CHEESE FRIES
|$5.00
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
|Plain
|$11.95
|Build your own pasta dish
|$12.95
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Fennel Sausage (Small )
|$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
|Crudo (Small)
|$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
Bricco Pizza a taglio romana
111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cacio Pepe (cheese risotto ball)
|$4.00
Risotto, Black Pepper, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano ,
|VIA SACRA
|$6.02
MOZZARELLA , TOMATO, SAUSAGE , PEPPERONI , PANCETTA, MEATBALLS
RED PIZZA
|VIA PEPPERONI
|$5.09
MOZZARELLA , PEPPERONI , TOMATO
RED PIZZA
PIZZA
Pizzeria Beddia
1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Lettuces Salad
|$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
|Judion Beans
|$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
|Number One Pizza
|$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$13.00
Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini
|Spanakopita
|$11.00
Crispy Filo pie, stuffed with spinach, barrel aged feta, dill, and served with a feta and spinach puree
|Mediterranean Dips
|$13.00
Hummus, Tzatziki (Greek yogurt, cucumber fresh herbs, and melitzanosalata(Greek style eggplant salad) with olives, pickled vegetables and pita
PIZZA
20th Street Pizza
108 South 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Italian Salad
|$10.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
|Green
|$25.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale
|Hot Potato
|$25.00
Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza 12"
|$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
|Large Pizza 17"
|$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
|Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
PIZZA
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
|Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
|Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Roy-Pitz Barrel House
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Umami Pizza
|$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
|Vegetable Pizza
|$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
|Fried Chicken Leg Quarters
|$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
PIZZA • SALADS
Peace A Pie
1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fire Roasted Tomato Pie
|$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
|Garlic Knots
|$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
|Fries 3 ways
|$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
PIZZA
Pizzeria Vetri
1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Meatballs
|$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
|Arugula Salad
|$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
|Sesame Heirloom Salad
|$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
Bella Vista Beverage
755 s 11th st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Winter Seasonals
Please note Seasonal items are very limited and inventory may not reflect what's in store inventory is. Be prepared for a secondary or third choice if we need to notify you of an out of stock item
|Miscellaneous Imports
An Assortment of imported beer!
|STONE BREWING CO
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Quick Fixx
1511 South St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Spicy Junk Wrap
|$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
|Chicken Parm
|$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
|Stixx
|$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
PIZZA • TAPAS
Wm. Mulherin's Sons
1355 N Front St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Leslie Chow Pizza
|$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
|Margherita Pizza
|$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
|Grilled Lemon Chicken
|$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Veggie Modena
|$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
|Trenton Napoli
|$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
|Make Your Own Pizza
|$12.50
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Corfu Pizza
6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak
|$8.00
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
|Pizza Small 10"
|$6.99
|6 Buffalo WIngs
|$7.50
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
|Onion Rings
|$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout
|$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
|SO CHEESY (PLAIN)
|$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
|DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA
|$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Brandywine Pizza
532 N 15th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.
|$6.50
|Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.
|$6.50
The Couch Tomato Cafe
102 Rector Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|16" Veggie House Special
|$22.99
Pizza Plus University City
4814 spruce st, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
|Single Burger
|$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
|Thick Cut Fries
|$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)