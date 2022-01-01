Philadelphia pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Philadelphia

Barbuzzo image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Barbuzzo

110 south 13th street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salted Caramel Budino$9.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
Whipped Ricotta$13.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs$13.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
More about Barbuzzo
SALLY image

 

SALLY

2229 Spruce St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom & Egg$19.00
Locally cultivated mushrooms, creme fraiche, roasted garlic, pickled mustard seeds, chives, mozzarella, pastured egg
Red Pie$12.00
Silky housemade stracciatella (which is the filling in burrata!), Jersey tomatoes, sea salt & extra virgin olive oil.
Fermented Tomato$14.00
House-made fermented tomato sauce, marinated white anchovies, finished with Valley Shepherd aged sheep milk cheese and parsley
More about SALLY
Lamberti Pizza & Market image

PIZZA • PASTA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lamberti Pizza & Market

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (187 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.00
(6), side of marinara
CHEESESTEAK$9.00
CHEESE FRIES$5.00
More about Lamberti Pizza & Market
Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana$15.95
Topped with provolone cheese and sauce, and served with pasta
Plain$11.95
Build your own pasta dish$12.95
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (3399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Fennel Sausage (Small )$16.00
fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella
Crudo (Small)$18.00
prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Bricco Pizza a taglio romana image

 

Bricco Pizza a taglio romana

111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cacio Pepe (cheese risotto ball)$4.00
Risotto, Black Pepper, Pecorino, Parmigiano Reggiano ,
VIA SACRA$6.02
MOZZARELLA , TOMATO, SAUSAGE , PEPPERONI , PANCETTA, MEATBALLS
RED PIZZA
VIA PEPPERONI$5.09
MOZZARELLA , PEPPERONI , TOMATO
RED PIZZA
More about Bricco Pizza a taglio romana
Pizzeria Beddia image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Beddia

1313 N Lee Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Lettuces Salad$11.00
Lettuces, radish, apples, pears, almonds and fish sauce vinaigrette. Dressing and almonds are served on the side.
Judion Beans$9.00
Creamy white bean from Spain, with Arbequina olive oil, lemon zest and maldon salt.
Number One Pizza$23.00
16" inch pie with tomato, mozzarellas, sicilian oregano, olive oil, and galen’s good old. Add up to two toppings if you wanna.
More about Pizzeria Beddia
Stina image

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$13.00
Spit roasted chicken thighs, baharat spice, house made pita, hummus, pickles , tabouleh, tahini
Spanakopita$11.00
Crispy Filo pie, stuffed with spinach, barrel aged feta, dill, and served with a feta and spinach puree
Mediterranean Dips$13.00
Hummus, Tzatziki (Greek yogurt, cucumber fresh herbs, and melitzanosalata(Greek style eggplant salad) with olives, pickled vegetables and pita
More about Stina
20th Street Pizza image

PIZZA

20th Street Pizza

108 South 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Italian Salad$10.00
Local lettuces, tomatoes, red onion, green olives, pistachios, fresh herbs, sourdough croutons, roasted garlic vinaigrette
Green$25.00
Cashew Mozzarella, Castelvetrano Olives, Onions, Roasted Kale
Hot Potato$25.00
Thinly sliced Yukon gold potatoes, red onions, Hot Peppers, Fresno Romesco sauce, Parsley
More about 20th Street Pizza
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza image

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Medium Pizza 12"$13.00
Square pizza is 12 x 12 inches and cut into 6 slices.
Large Pizza 17"$16.00
Square pizza is 12 x 17 inches and cut into 10 slices.
Traditional Wings
Fresh chicken wings with blue cheese or ranch and celery.
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown image

PIZZA

Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown

965 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
White Spinach Garlic Pizza
Fresh chopped spinach, shredded mozzarella, and garlic, sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
Pepperoni Pizza
Vince's original plain pie topped with Pepperoni
Plain Pizza
Vince’s original plain pie. Slices of mozzarella baked on a thin crisp crust with our secret sauce on top. Lightly sprinkled with grated cheese and oil.
More about Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown
Roy-Pitz Barrel House image

 

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Umami Pizza$20.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with white garlic sauce, crimini mushrooms, ground chorizo, black garlic truffle sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Vegetable Pizza$18.00
10x10 deep dish square Detroit style pie with tomato sauce, bell pepper, onion, brussel sprouts, black olive, mozzarella, parmesan
Fried Chicken Leg Quarters$16.00
one pound (approx. 10) checken leg quarters with choice of sauce and dressing
More about Roy-Pitz Barrel House
Peace A Pie image

PIZZA • SALADS

Peace A Pie

1429 MARLBOROUGH st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (25 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fire Roasted Tomato Pie$25.00
Fire Roasted Tomato – Roasted Garlic – Rosemary – Romano Cheese
Garlic Knots$5.00
Baked in House Made Garlic Butter served 4 garnished with parm cheese and parsley
Fries 3 ways$4.00
Mozzarella Cheese, Crab or pizza fries
More about Peace A Pie
Pizzeria Vetri image

PIZZA

Pizzeria Vetri

1615 Chancellor Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (4058 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatballs$11.00
pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley
Arugula Salad$9.00
coal roasted potatoes, parmigiano, basil pesto, taggiasca olives
Sesame Heirloom Salad$12.00
baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria Vetri
Bella Vista Beverage image

 

Bella Vista Beverage

755 s 11th st, Philadelphia

Avg 3.5 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Winter Seasonals
Please note Seasonal items are very limited and inventory may not reflect what's in store inventory is. Be prepared for a secondary or third choice if we need to notify you of an out of stock item
Miscellaneous Imports
An Assortment of imported beer!
STONE BREWING CO
More about Bella Vista Beverage
The Quick Fixx image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Quick Fixx

1511 South St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (899 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Junk Wrap$11.00
Spicy bbq fried chicken, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar and ranch
Chicken Parm$11.50
Penne, tomato, chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella
Stixx$7.95
Deep fried whole milk mozzarella
More about The Quick Fixx
Wm. Mulherin's Sons image

PIZZA • TAPAS

Wm. Mulherin's Sons

1355 N Front St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (12926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Leslie Chow Pizza$18.00
Wild mushrooms, taleggio, radicchio & Saba - 12"
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Tomato, Bufala Mozz, Basil - 12"
Grilled Lemon Chicken$29.00
curried zucchini, leeks, arugula, breadcrumb
More about Wm. Mulherin's Sons
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Modena$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
Trenton Napoli$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
Make Your Own Pizza$12.50
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
Corfu Pizza image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Corfu Pizza

6730 Old York Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (43 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Cheese Chicken Steak$8.00
mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickles, peppers
Pizza Small 10"$6.99
6 Buffalo WIngs$7.50
More about Corfu Pizza
Pizza Plus image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.00
Fresh cut romaine topped with gran moravia and housemade croutons. Served with housemade Caesar dressing on the side.
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Onion Rings$6.00
Battered then fried onion rings, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
More about Pizza Plus
Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen image

 

Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen

4317 Fleming Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
4Pack 16oz Nutz About Philly - Imperial Peanut Stout$20.00
Tones of dark chocolate, raisins and vanilla finishing with warm roasted peanuts. Medium body and not super sweet, so it's easy to enjoy - a sipper for sure! Imperial Stout - 9.1% *Contains: Peanuts
SO CHEESY (PLAIN)$12.50
Brewhouse Dough, Tomato Sauce, Fresh Shredded Mozzarella, Parmesan Cheese, Oregano, Basil, Garlic, Salt & Pepper
DA CHEESESTEAK... PIZZA$16.95
Brewhouse Dough, Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Mozzarella & Cooper Sharp, Red Bell Pepper Slices, Diced Red Onion & Worcestershire Sauce.
More about Twisted Gingers Brewery & Artisan Pizza Kitchen
Brandywine Pizza image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • HOAGIES • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Brandywine Pizza

532 N 15th St, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1412 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Fish Stix - 6 pc.$6.50
Mini Chicken Egg Rolls - 6 pc.$6.50
More about Brandywine Pizza
The Couch Tomato Cafe image

 

The Couch Tomato Cafe

102 Rector Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16" Veggie House Special$22.99
More about The Couch Tomato Cafe
Classic Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Classic Sub Shop

1532 E Wadsworth Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (378 reviews)
Takeout
More about Classic Sub Shop
Restaurant banner

 

Pizza Plus University City

4814 spruce st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$15.00
Jumbo dry rub smoked then fried chicken wings, served with your choice of sauce. (6pc)
Single Burger$6.00
4oz smash-style ground beef patty, served with melted cooper sharp American cheese slices, fancy sauce on a Marty's seeded burger bun. Choice of toppings and sauces.
Thick Cut Fries$5.00
Crispy French fries, served with your choice of dipping sauce. (VEGAN)
More about Pizza Plus University City
Restaurant banner

PASTA • SALADS

Radicchio Cafe

402 WOOD ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.3 (653 reviews)
Takeout
More about Radicchio Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Burritos

Chai Lattes

Chai Tea

Hot Chocolate

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wynnewood

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Audubon

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston