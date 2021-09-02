Philadelphia seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Philadelphia
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Seafood Risotto
|$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
|Branzino
|$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
|Spicy Calamari
|$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
228 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Garlic Butter Bomb
|$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
|Catfish Nuggets
|$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
|Sidekick Combo
|$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lali Restaurant
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|Chicken kebab
|$10.49
Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread
|Cream mushroom soup with truffle oil
|$8.49
Served with fried toasts with homemade cheese
|Mini Pasties with Lamb
|$12.49
They are small, there are a lot of them and they are very tasty! serve with homemade adjika from fresh tomatoes and herbs
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack
4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia
|Popular items
|2 Dungenous Cluster Platter
|$32.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
|1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
|$19.49
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
|1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp
|$13.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
|Grilled Asparagus
|$9.00
Gribiche, Lemon, Breadcrumb
|Bibb Salad
|$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese Pan to Share TG
|$10.95
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
|Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG
|$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. No substitutions please.
|Fried Carolina Catfish TG
|$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions please.
Gabriella's Vietnam
1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)
|$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
|Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc
|$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
|Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản
|$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
Little Fish BYOB
746 s. 6th street, philadelphia
|Popular items
|BENTO BOX SPECIAL
|$30.00
*updated 2/9/21*
A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg.
check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment
*contains pork/shellfish*
*cannot be modified*
|ROASTED MUSHROOMS
|$11.00
mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy
|Blistered Shishito Peppers
|$7.00
dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Crab Shack II
5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter
|$33.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
|1 Dungenous Cluster
|$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
|1 Dozen Steamed Chowders
|$8.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Star Fusion Express
5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Shrimp Spring Roll (3)
|$8.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrap.
|12 Wings
|$17.99
Get 12 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
|8 Wings
|$12.99
Get 8 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
Jordan Johnson Seafood
2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Garlic Parmesan Alfredo
Our Garlic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce with your choice of protein.
|Honey Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp
|$13.50
|Honey Buffalo Wings
|$10.50