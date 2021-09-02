Philadelphia seafood restaurants you'll love

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

212 Walnut St 2nd Floor, Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Seafood Risotto$25.00
baby shrimp, mussels, calamari
Branzino$27.00
parsnip puree, mushrooms, leeks, truffle oil
Spicy Calamari$18.00
pickled peppers, goat cheese
More about Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys image

 

Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys

228 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Butter Bomb$1.00
Regular garlic butter sauce w/ garlic, butter, Cajun seasonings.
Tastes garlicky, buttery, & savory.
Catfish Nuggets$9.00
Bite sized catfish fried crispy in cornmeal
Sidekick Combo$28.00
Choice of Snow Crab (1/2 lb) or Dungeness Crab (1/2 lb)
Includes: Headless Shrimp (1/2 lb) & choice of 2 sides
More about Cajun Heroes Seafood Boil & Po'Boys
Lali Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lali Restaurant

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 3.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken kebab$10.49
Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread
Cream mushroom soup with truffle oil$8.49
Served with fried toasts with homemade cheese
Mini Pasties with Lamb$12.49
They are small, there are a lot of them and they are very tasty! serve with homemade adjika from fresh tomatoes and herbs
More about Lali Restaurant
Crab Shack image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack

4800 N. 16th St., Philadelphia

Avg 3.7 (486 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Dungenous Cluster Platter$32.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$19.49
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1 Lb Cajun/Hot Shrimp$13.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
More about Crab Shack
Alpen Rose image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Fontina, Aged Cheddar, Breadcrumb
Grilled Asparagus$9.00
Gribiche, Lemon, Breadcrumb
Bibb Salad$12.00
Bacon, Smokey Blue, Radish
More about Alpen Rose
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese Pan to Share TG$10.95
Our very cheesy mac & cheese serves 2-3.
Iron Skillet Fried Chicken TG$17.95
4 pieces (leg, thigh, wing & breast) served with smoked turkey collards & cabbage and Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. No substitutions please.
Fried Carolina Catfish TG$17.95
Large filet of farm-raised catfish with cornmeal crust, deep fried and served with Cajun tartar sauce, garlicky green beans and Jambalaya rice. No substitutions please.
More about Relish
Gabriella's Vietnam image

 

Gabriella's Vietnam

1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp Porridge - Cháo Tôm (GF)$18.00
garnished with fresh ginger, scallions, roasted shallots
Shaken Beef - Bò Lúc Lắc$28.00
wok-charred marinated filet mignon cubes, onion, cucumber, grape tomatoes
Seafood Fried Rice - Cơm Chiên Hải Sản$34.00
snow crab meat, jumbo shrimp, clams, eggs, garlic, onion, corn, carrots, scallion
More about Gabriella's Vietnam
Little Fish BYOB image

 

Little Fish BYOB

746 s. 6th street, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BENTO BOX SPECIAL$30.00
*updated 2/9/21*
A variety of fish, Ginger scallion Meatball, a variety of vegetables, soy egg.
check out instagram @littlefishphilly for our latest bento assortment
*contains pork/shellfish*
*cannot be modified*
ROASTED MUSHROOMS$11.00
mix of maitake, shiitake, oyster mushrooms seasoned with garlic butter and soy
Blistered Shishito Peppers$7.00
dressed with lemon juice and olive oil
More about Little Fish BYOB
Crab Shack II image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Crab Shack II

5305 Rising Sun Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Snow Crab Cluster Platter$33.99
Steamed items come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab sauce, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley.
1 Dungenous Cluster$18.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
1 Dozen Steamed Chowders$8.99
Individual items. No sides included. Steamed items can come smothered in butter sauce with any spice combination of garlic, minced garlic, mild crab spice, cajun/hot crab spice, or old bay, then topped with parsley for an additional $1.00 on our A La Carte items.
More about Crab Shack II
Star Fusion Express image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Star Fusion Express

5178 Parkside Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (1168 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shrimp Spring Roll (3)$8.00
SHRIMP SPRING ROLL (3)
Marinated shrimp in spring roll wrap.
12 Wings$17.99
Get 12 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
8 Wings$12.99
Get 8 bone-in wings with a choice of 1 flavor and 1 dip.
More about Star Fusion Express
Jordan Johnson Seafood image

 

Jordan Johnson Seafood

2100 St Vincent St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Parmesan Alfredo
Our Garlic Parmesan Alfredo Sauce with your choice of protein.
Honey Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp$13.50
Honey Buffalo Wings$10.50
More about Jordan Johnson Seafood
Philly Brazil Cafe image

 

Philly Brazil Cafe

7601 Castor Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Philly Brazil Cafe

