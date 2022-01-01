Cedar Park restaurants you'll love

Go
Cedar Park restaurants
Toast

Cedar Park's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Vietnamese
Scroll right

Must-try Cedar Park restaurants

Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Rolls(2)$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Pork Rolls(2)$7.50
THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Beef Noodle Soup$10.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Dock Street WEST image

 

Dock Street WEST

701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TO GO LG TONY PEPPERONI$20.00
Americana with beef and pork pepperoni
PANKO FRIED MOZZ$9.00
Panko breaded fresh mozarella with a side of marinara.
TO GO LG FLAMMEN$23.00
Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
More about Dock Street WEST
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
TO GO Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Guacamole$9.50
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
More about Loco Pez
The Gold Standard Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Gold Standard Cafe

4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1676 reviews)
Takeout
More about The Gold Standard Cafe
Map

More near Cedar Park to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington Square West

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Fairmount

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Passyunk Square

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston