Cedar Park restaurants you'll love

More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Popular items
|Shrimp Rolls(2)
|$7.50
GOI CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
|Pork Rolls(2)
|$7.50
THIT NUONG CUON - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$10.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Dock Street WEST
Dock Street WEST
701 SOUTH 50TH STREET, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|TO GO LG TONY PEPPERONI
|$20.00
Americana with beef and pork pepperoni
|PANKO FRIED MOZZ
|$9.00
Panko breaded fresh mozarella with a side of marinara.
|TO GO LG FLAMMEN
|$23.00
Crème fraiche, gruyere, caramelized onions, smoked bacon, fresh herbs
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|TO GO Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
|Guacamole
|$9.50
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.