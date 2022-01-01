Chestnut Hill restaurants you'll love

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Toast

Chestnut Hill's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Chestnut Hill restaurants

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
Guajillo Chicken Fajitas$20.00
guajillo marinated chicken grilled a la plancha served over grilled peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

Tavern On The Hill

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$15.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
TAVERN BLT$10.00
CRISP BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO ON CHOICE OF TAOST. SERVED W/ HOME MADE POTATO CHIPS.
AVOCADO AVAILABLE ADD-ON.
CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK SANDWICH$12.00
W/ HOMEMADE POTATO CHIPS
More about Tavern On The Hill
Mimi's Cafe & Market image

 

Mimi's Cafe & Market

186 E Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Caprese Sandwich$11.00
Chili 12oz$8.00
San Pellegrino$3.00
More about Mimi's Cafe & Market
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company image

 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Company

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Veggie Modena$15.00
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, oregano, organic cremini mushrooms, red onions, baby spinach, aged balsamic
Trenton Napoli$13.00
“upside down pie" - shredded mozzarella first, blobs of organic tomato sauce, parmesan, oregano, fresh garlic
Make Your Own Pizza$12.50
organic tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella. choose your toppings!
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company
Night Kitchen Bakery & Cafe image

 

Night Kitchen Bakery

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Night Kitchen Bakery
