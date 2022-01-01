Cake in Chestnut Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tres Leches Margarita Lime Cake$8.00
sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries
Flourless Mexican Chocolate Cake$9.00
chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Item pic

 

Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave

7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carrot Cake$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
Chocolate Praline Cake$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
Chocolate Flourless Cake$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
More about Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave

