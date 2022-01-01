Cake in Chestnut Hill
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Tres Leches Margarita Lime Cake
|$8.00
sponge cake with lime butter cream, caramel and fresh berries
|Flourless Mexican Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
chocolate cake with chocolate butter cream, chocolate sauce and strawberries
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Carrot Cake
|$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
|Chocolate Praline Cake
|$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$0.00
Small Serves 6-8
Large Serves 10-12