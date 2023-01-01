Cheesecake in Chestnut Hill
Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue
8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Basque Cheesecake
|$9.00
sweet cherry wine sauce + fresh raspberries
More about Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
Night Kitchen Bakery - 7725 Germantown Ave
7725 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Fresh Fruit topped Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
|$45.00
(Contains Dairy)
8" Serves 10-12
|Plain Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
|$30.00
(Contains Dairy)
8 ” Serves 10-12
|Chocolate Swirl Matzoh Crust Cheesecake
|$35.00
(Contains Dairy)
8 ” Serves 10-12