Chili in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve chili

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF CHILI - BOWL$12.00
SERVED WITH FRESH TORTILLAS
BEEF CHILI- QUART$22.00
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

8231 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegan Chili$8.00
homemade chili with onions, poblano peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, black beans, pinto beans, fritos, cilantro, vegan sour crema
*plant-based
More about Chestnut Hill Brewing Company - Germantown Avenue

