Grilled chicken in Chestnut Hill

Chestnut Hill restaurants
Toast

Chestnut Hill restaurants that serve grilled chicken

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken EP Bowl$20.90
mexican rice topped with black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, queso fresco, pickled red onions and grilled chicken breast
Grilled Chicken Verde Bowl$20.90
mexican rice topped with shredded romaine, avocado, salsa verde, onions & cilantro, brussels sprouts and grilled chicken breast
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Tavern On The Hill image

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CAJUN GRILLED CHICKEN & CHEESE S'WICH$12.00
W/ Lettuce, Tomato and Jalapeño Mayo. Served on Toasted Kaiser.
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL

