Chinatown restaurants you'll love

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try Chinatown restaurants

a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen + bar

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$22.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries
Grilled Asparagus$15.00
blue cheese, cucumber, crispy garlic, chili vinegar
Chocolate Cake$8.00
chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds
More about a.kitchen + bar
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Rolls(2)$7.50
GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)$8.95
CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)$8.95
CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Paris Baguette image

PASTRY

Paris Baguette

923 Arch Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (172 reviews)
More about Paris Baguette
