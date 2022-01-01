Chinatown restaurants you'll love
a.kitchen + bar
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$22.00
two 3.5-oz beef patties with american cheese, cornichon, and dijonnaise, served on a house made sesame roll. Comes with french fries
|Grilled Asparagus
|$15.00
blue cheese, cucumber, crispy garlic, chili vinegar
|Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
chocolate tahini cake with chocolate glaze, sea salt, sesame seeds
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Tofu Rolls(2)
|$7.50
GOI CUON CHAY - Vermicelli noodles, lettuce, basil, hoisin peanut sauce(not fried)
|Crispy Pork Spring Rolls(3)
|$8.95
CHA GIO - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vinegar sauce
|Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls(3)
|$8.95
CHA GIO CHAY - Lettuce, cucumber, daikon, mint leaves, chili vegetarian soy sauce