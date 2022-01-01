Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Chinatown

Go
Chinatown restaurants
Toast

Chinatown restaurants that serve chili

a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Marinated Flank Steak$36.00
burnt end beans, shaved vegetable salad, chermoula
More about a.kitchen
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil (s)$1.00
Chili Garlic Sauce (s)$0.75
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
Map

More near Chinatown to explore

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Bella Vista

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (875 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (108 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (513 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston