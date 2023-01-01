Curry in Chinatown
a.kitchen
135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia
|Red Curry Chicken Liver Toast
|$16.00
smoked dates, pine nuts, pear mustard, buttered country bread
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Tofu Curry
|$16.95
DAU HU CA RI - Lightly fried tofu sauteed with bell peppers, onion, coconut curry sauce (mild spicy)
|Shrimp Curry
|$17.95
TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)
|Chicken Curry
|$16.95
GA CA RI - Sliced chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onions, coconut curry sauce