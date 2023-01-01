Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Chinatown

Chinatown restaurants
Chinatown restaurants that serve curry

a.kitchen + bar image

 

a.kitchen

135 South 18th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Curry Chicken Liver Toast$16.00
smoked dates, pine nuts, pear mustard, buttered country bread
More about a.kitchen
Item pic

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Curry$16.95
DAU HU CA RI - Lightly fried tofu sauteed with bell peppers, onion, coconut curry sauce (mild spicy)
Shrimp Curry$17.95
TOM CA RI - Bell peppers, onions, yellow coconut curry sauce(spicy)
Chicken Curry$16.95
GA CA RI - Sliced chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onions, coconut curry sauce
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

