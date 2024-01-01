Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Acai smoothies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve acai smoothies

The Juice Room image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Juice Room

7127 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Acai Smoothie$5.00
Organic Acai powder, banana, blueberry, org lowfat vanilla yogurt, milk
More about The Juice Room
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Acai Dragonfruit Passionfruit Smoothie$13.50
Organic brazil nut milk, organic acai, organic dragonfruit, organic passionfruit, organic mango, organic banana, ice.
More about P.S. & Co.
Consumer pic

 

Baker Street Bread Co.

8009 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Acai Berry Smoothie$8.00
More about Baker Street Bread Co.

