Al pastor tacos in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

Al Pastor Tacos image

 

JUNO

1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$11.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
More about JUNO
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
Al Pastor Tacos image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$10.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
43e46dfe-507b-441e-a1f3-ffe7608f8e4c image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
More about Taqueria Morales
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
Al Pastor Taco image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez

