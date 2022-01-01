Al pastor tacos in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
JUNO
1033 SPRING GARDEN ST, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$11.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos
|$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$10.00
Pork shoulder and pineapple. Garnished with white onion, cilantro, and lime. Three per order.
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.