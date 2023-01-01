Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Angus burgers in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve angus burgers

8d87cabb-eeae-49f1-9e9c-246658037b01 image

 

The Plough & the Stars

123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.1 (1547 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Sirloin Burger$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
More about The Plough & the Stars
Classic Angus Beef image

 

PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street

39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Classic Angus Beef Big Burger$10.97
Angus Beef Patty (1/3 lb) +
House sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Onions +
Lettuce or Spinach (as per availability) +
Roma Tomato +
4.5" Brioche bun
More about PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
48th Street Grille - Catering image

 

48th Street Grille - Catering

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
6oz Angus Burger$8.75
More about 48th Street Grille - Catering

