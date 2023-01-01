Angus burgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve angus burgers
More about The Plough & the Stars
The Plough & the Stars
123 Chesnut Street, Philadelphia
|Angus Sirloin Burger
|$12.00
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
More about PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
PhillyBurgerIM on Race Street
39.9526° n, 75.1652° w, Philadelphia
|Classic Angus Beef Big Burger
|$10.97
Angus Beef Patty (1/3 lb) +
House sauce +
American Cheese +
Pickles +
Onions +
Lettuce or Spinach (as per availability) +
Roma Tomato +
4.5" Brioche bun