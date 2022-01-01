Antipasto salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Antipasto Salad
|$12.00
Grilled eggplant, and zucchini, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and roasted peppers
More about Deli at Dwell
SMOOTHIES
Deli at Dwell
1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.00
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Italian
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.25
Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons
More about Cafe Carmela
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Carmela
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia
|Antipasto Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, cucumber, Italian meats, Sharp provolone, roasted peppers, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.