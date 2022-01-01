Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$12.00
Grilled eggplant, and zucchini, fresh mozzarella, tomato, prosciutto, and roasted peppers
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit
Deli at Dwell image

SMOOTHIES

Deli at Dwell

1300 N. 2nd, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$10.00
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Banana Peppers, Italian
More about Deli at Dwell
Item pic

 

Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria

701 Cathedral Road, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$10.25
Lettuce, Genoa Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Sharp Provolone, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Egg, Roasted Peppers, Cucumbers, Black Olives and Croutons
More about Juliana's Ristorante and Pizzeria
Cafe Carmela image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Carmela

2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$16.00
Romaine, cucumber, Italian meats, Sharp provolone, roasted peppers, oregano, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Cafe Carmela
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad
Antipasto Salad romaine lettuce genoa salami capicola mortadella provolone cheese tomatoes Kalamata olives peppers rings & hard boiled egg TWO SIZE 32 oz or 48 oz
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

