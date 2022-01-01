Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve apple salad

The Board and Brew image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Board and Brew Philadelphia

3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple and Arugula Salad$11.50
Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about The Board and Brew Philadelphia
Item pic

 

BRIDGET FOY'S

200 south street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey crisp apple salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
More about BRIDGET FOY'S
Item pic

 

El Merkury

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
New! Apple Carrot salad$8.99
Bed of spinach, apple , carrot, roasted cauliflower, sunflower seeds and fresh cheese. Served with chimichurri and pepita dressing.
More about El Merkury
Main pic

 

Mount Airy Tap Room

300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple & Arugula Salad$12.00
Granny Smith Apples, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
More about Mount Airy Tap Room
North Third image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

North 3rd

801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1916 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Walnut Salad$12.00
Arugula, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Honey Truffle Vinaigrette
**Please Note** DO NOT TYPE IN ANY ADDITIONS. TO ADD ANYTHING PLEASE SELECT FROM THE ORDER SCREEN.
More about North 3rd
Item pic

 

Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St

50 S 3rd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Salad$12.00
Fuji Apple, Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Craisins, Glazed Pecan, Feta Cheese, Raspberry Sesame
More about Cafe Square One - 50 S 3rd St

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Green Beans

Hibiscus Tea

Chicken Fried Steaks

Squid

Kimchi

Falafel Wraps

Baked Mac And Cheese

Meatball Subs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (594 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (574 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston