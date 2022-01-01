Apple salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve apple salad
The Board and Brew Philadelphia
3200 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Apple and Arugula Salad
|$11.50
Granny Smith Apples with Arugula, Dates, Mozzarella, Tomato, Croutons dressed with Bacon-White Balsamic Vinaigrette
BRIDGET FOY'S
200 south street, Philadelphia
|Honey crisp apple salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Candied Almonds, Poppyseed Vinaigrette
El Merkury
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|New! Apple Carrot salad
|$8.99
Bed of spinach, apple , carrot, roasted cauliflower, sunflower seeds and fresh cheese. Served with chimichurri and pepita dressing.
Mount Airy Tap Room
300 West Mount Pleasant Avenue, Philadelphia
|Apple & Arugula Salad
|$12.00
Granny Smith Apples, Crumbled Blue Cheese, Arugula, Toasted Walnuts, Red Onion, Apple Cider Vinaigrette
North 3rd
801 N.3rd St,, Philadelphia
|Apple Walnut Salad
|$12.00
Arugula, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Cranberries, Honey Truffle Vinaigrette
