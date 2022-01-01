Avocado salad in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve avocado salad

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar

2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO SALAD$6.50
Mix greens, ginger dressing
More about The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad$12.00
More about Taqueria Morales
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS

Bleu Sushi

262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia

Avg 4.6 (1779 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
🍃 Avocado Salad$6.95
green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots topped with sliced avocado
More about Bleu Sushi
Item pic

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Salad$12.00
Avocado salad with avocado, red peppers, red lettuce, tomatoes & oranges with agave lime vinaigrette (v) (Add chicken for 4, steak for 6)
More about Lucha Cartel
Crab & Avocado Salad image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Alpen Rose

116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 5 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab & Avocado Salad$14.00
Frisee, Green Goddess, Lime
More about Alpen Rose
Consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Tomo Sushi & Ramen

228 Arch St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (867 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, cucmber, bell pepper, carrot, ginger dressing
*can't be made gluten-free
More about Tomo Sushi & Ramen
Tela's Market & Kitchen image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tela's Market & Kitchen

1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1428 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Avocado Salad$14.00
More about Tela's Market & Kitchen
Item pic

 

Nunu

1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beet + Avocado Salad$12.00
Vegetarian, gluten-free. Walnut miso dressing, Swiss chard.
More about Nunu
Item pic

 

Luna Café

1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado$12.00
House-made chicken salad stuffed inside of two avocado halves on a bed of spring mix with tomato and lemon honey vinaigrette
More about Luna Café
Item pic

 

Luna Cafe - Old City

317 Market St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado$12.00
House-made chicken salad stuffed inside of two avocado halves on a bed of spring mix
More about Luna Cafe - Old City

