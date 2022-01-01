Avocado salad in Philadelphia
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
The Fat Tuna Sushi Bar
2451 N 54th st, Philadelphia
|AVOCADO SALAD
|$6.50
Mix greens, ginger dressing
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Chicken Arugula Avocado Salad
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
Bleu Sushi
262 S 10th St,, Philadelphia
|🍃 Avocado Salad
|$6.95
green salad with tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots topped with sliced avocado
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Avocado salad with avocado, red peppers, red lettuce, tomatoes & oranges with agave lime vinaigrette (v) (Add chicken for 4, steak for 6)
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Alpen Rose
116-118 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia
|Crab & Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Frisee, Green Goddess, Lime
SUSHI • RAMEN
Tomo Sushi & Ramen
228 Arch St, Philadelphia
|Avocado Salad
|$8.00
Mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, cucmber, bell pepper, carrot, ginger dressing
*can't be made gluten-free
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tela's Market & Kitchen
1833 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Grilled Avocado Salad
|$14.00
Nunu
1414 Frankford Ave,, Philadelphia
|Beet + Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Vegetarian, gluten-free. Walnut miso dressing, Swiss chard.
Luna Café
1700 N 3RD ST, philadelphia
|Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado
|$12.00
House-made chicken salad stuffed inside of two avocado halves on a bed of spring mix with tomato and lemon honey vinaigrette