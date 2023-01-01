Avocado sandwiches in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Avocado Sandwich
|$8.75
Comes with avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
More about P.S. & Co.
P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Smoked Tofu Sandwich with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and House-made "Mayo"
|$10.00
Our take on a BLT, this sandwich is layered with marinated smoked, locally made organic tofu with served with avocado smash, lettuce, tomato, our house-made mayo on our freshly baked gluten-free bread.
All organic ingredients: white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, Miyoko’s butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), apple cider vinegar (certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water), apple sauce (apple pulp, water), cane sugar, yeast, water, xanthan gum, sea salt, gluten-free tamari (water, soybeans, alcohol), extra-virgin olive oil, maple syrup, liquid smoke (water, liquid smoke, vinegar, molasses, sea salt), garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, tofu (water, soybeans, nigari), avocado, lettuce, tomato and "mayo" (aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, lemon juice, sea salt, xanthan gum).
More about Pizza Plus
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Pizza Plus
1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Pressed Roast Turkey and Avocado Sandwich
|$12.99
House roasted turkey breast, Cooper sharp American cheese, guacamole, mojo onions, and chipotle mayo on pressed Cuban bread. (10”)
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown
Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown
1317 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia
|Avocado Sandwich
|$8.75
Avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
More about American Sardine Bar
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
American Sardine Bar
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia
|Shrimp & Avocado Sandwich
|$16.00
Poached shrimp, kohlrabi slaw, smashed avocado, salsa verde, old bay buttered brioche roll.