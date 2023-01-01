Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado sandwiches in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve avocado sandwiches

ed3669e6-37da-4ba2-a805-7045bfd681b8 image

 

Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Sandwich$8.75
Comes with avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co NoLibs
Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Smoked Tofu Sandwich with Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato and House-made "Mayo"$10.00
Our take on a BLT, this sandwich is layered with marinated smoked, locally made organic tofu with served with avocado smash, lettuce, tomato, our house-made mayo on our freshly baked gluten-free bread.
All organic ingredients: white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, Miyoko’s butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), apple cider vinegar (certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water), apple sauce (apple pulp, water), cane sugar, yeast, water, xanthan gum, sea salt, gluten-free tamari (water, soybeans, alcohol), extra-virgin olive oil, maple syrup, liquid smoke (water, liquid smoke, vinegar, molasses, sea salt), garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, tofu (water, soybeans, nigari), avocado, lettuce, tomato and "mayo" (aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, lemon juice, sea salt, xanthan gum).
More about P.S. & Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Pizza Plus

1846 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pressed Roast Turkey and Avocado Sandwich$12.99
House roasted turkey breast, Cooper sharp American cheese, guacamole, mojo onions, and chipotle mayo on pressed Cuban bread. (10”)
More about Pizza Plus
Item pic

 

Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown

1317 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Sandwich$8.75
Avocado, fried egg, tomato, arugula
More about Bagels & Co - Bagels & Co Fishtown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

American Sardine Bar

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Avocado Sandwich$16.00
Poached shrimp, kohlrabi slaw, smashed avocado, salsa verde, old bay buttered brioche roll.
More about American Sardine Bar
Item pic

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Sandwich$8.95
Avocado Sandwich Spinach Tomato Cucumber Onion
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

