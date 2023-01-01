Avocado sandwiches in Philadelphia

Our take on a BLT, this sandwich is layered with marinated smoked, locally made organic tofu with served with avocado smash, lettuce, tomato, our house-made mayo on our freshly baked gluten-free bread.

All organic ingredients: white rice flour, brown rice flour, tapioca flour, Miyoko’s butter (coconut oil, filtered water, sunflower oil, cashews, sunflower lecithin, sea salt cultures), apple cider vinegar (certified organic, raw apple cider vinegar, purified water), apple sauce (apple pulp, water), cane sugar, yeast, water, xanthan gum, sea salt, gluten-free tamari (water, soybeans, alcohol), extra-virgin olive oil, maple syrup, liquid smoke (water, liquid smoke, vinegar, molasses, sea salt), garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, black pepper, tofu (water, soybeans, nigari), avocado, lettuce, tomato and "mayo" (aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, cane sugar, lemon juice, sea salt, xanthan gum).

