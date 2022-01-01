Bacon cheeseburgers in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner! image

 

Lucky's Trading Co.

5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Lucky's Trading Co.
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner! image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Union Tap House image

 

Union Tap House

4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tap House Bacon Burger$11.00
Beef & Cheese & Bacon. Yum. Oh, and lettuce, tomato, & onion.
More about Union Tap House
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner! image

 

Lucky's Last Chance

4421 Main Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
More about Lucky's Last Chance
Clementine's Stable Cafe image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Clementine's Stable Cafe

631 N Broad St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Brioche Bun, Tomato, Russian Dressing
More about Clementine's Stable Cafe
Community image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Community

1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (139 reviews)
Takeout
House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries$14.00
Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a Martin's potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries
Crispy Bacon Bourbon Burger with Hand-cut Fries$16.00
6oz local dry aged burger with bacon bourbon jam, pepperjack cheese, habanero aoli & crispy fried onion straws
More about Community
Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon image

 

Rio Store

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon$11.99
1/3 lb patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Rio Store
Bacon Cheeseburger image

 

m2o Burgers and Salads

703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.49
More about m2o Burgers and Salads
Item pic

 

Veganish

1519 Spring Garden st, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.00
mushroom bacon, cheddar cheez (plant based)
More about Veganish

