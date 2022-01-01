Bacon cheeseburgers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Lucky's Trading Co.
5154 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Lucky's Last Chance
848 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|PB & Bacon 3x Philadelphia Burger Brawl Winner!
Creamy peanut butter, American cheese, & bacon with a side of house made jelly. Unexpectedly delicious. Due to the size of our patties, all our burgers will be cooked between medium/medium well. No need to specify temperature.
Union Tap House
4801 Umbria St, Philadelphia
|Tap House Bacon Burger
|$11.00
Beef & Cheese & Bacon. Yum. Oh, and lettuce, tomato, & onion.
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Clementine's Stable Cafe
631 N Broad St, Philadelphia
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$16.00
Brioche Bun, Tomato, Russian Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Community
1200 S 21st St, Philadelphia
|House Bacon Double Cheese Burger with Hand-cut Fries
|$14.00
Two 3oz local dry aged burger patties, house-made habanero pickles, house-made bacon, burger sauce, cooper sharp American cheese on a Martin's potato roll with fresh, hand-cut French fries
|Crispy Bacon Bourbon Burger with Hand-cut Fries
|$16.00
6oz local dry aged burger with bacon bourbon jam, pepperjack cheese, habanero aoli & crispy fried onion straws
Rio Store
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA
|Bacon Cheeseburger / X-Bacon
|$11.99
1/3 lb patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.
m2o Burgers and Salads
703 S 5th Street, Philadelphia
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.49