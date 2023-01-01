Barbacoas in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve barbacoas
El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Barbacoa Quesadilla
|$19.00
barbacoa and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of pico de gallo and mexican crema
|Barbacoa Enchiladas
|$21.00
barbacoa with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
Don Barriga Mexican Grill
4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia
|Barbacoa Tacos & Consome
|$17.00
Comes with onions, cilantro, lime
DOHO Taqueria - 18 West Hortter Street
18 west hortter street, Philadelphia
|beef barbacoa
|$6.00
tamarind sauce, orange, pickled daikon+red onion, cilantro
|beef barbacoa bowl
|$12.00
Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
|Beef Barbacoa Side
|$8.00
|Beef Barbacoa Burrito
|$14.00
Burrito filled with shredded beef, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Strawberry Barbacoa Wings
|$16.00
8 wings fried, tossed in a strawberry bbq sauce, with a side of pickles veggies