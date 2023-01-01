Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve barbacoas

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Quesadilla$19.00
barbacoa and queso mixto in a flour tortilla and grilled served with sides of pico de gallo and mexican crema
Barbacoa Enchiladas$21.00
barbacoa with queso mixto rolled with corn tortillas into 3 enchiladas with your choice of roja or verde sauce served with black beans, mexican rice and crema
More about El Poquito - 8201 Germantown Ave
Banner pic

 

Don Barriga Mexican Grill

4443 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barbacoa Tacos & Consome$17.00
Comes with onions, cilantro, lime
More about Don Barriga Mexican Grill
322f0a04-d9b9-451f-a5e6-8f8df2174cb8 image

PRETZELS • TACOS

DOHO Taqueria - 18 West Hortter Street

18 west hortter street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (231 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
beef barbacoa$6.00
tamarind sauce, orange, pickled daikon+red onion, cilantro
beef barbacoa bowl$12.00
More about DOHO Taqueria - 18 West Hortter Street
Banner pic

 

Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beef Barbacoa Side$8.00
Beef Barbacoa Burrito$14.00
Burrito filled with shredded beef, white rice, black beans onions and cilantro.
More about Cantina Los Caballitos - 1651 East Passyunk Ave
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Barbacoa Wings$16.00
8 wings fried, tossed in a strawberry bbq sauce, with a side of pickles veggies
More about Loco Pez - Graduate Hospital
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheetos Flamin Hot$1.00
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Map

Map

