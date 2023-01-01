Beef noodles in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef noodles
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Sang Kee Peking Duck House
238 N 9th St., Philadelphia
|Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面
|$14.00
More about Chengdu Famous Food
Chengdu Famous Food
3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia
|N3 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩汤面
|$15.96
牛腩汤面 slow cooked beef brisket in savory soup
|N1 Spicy & Sour Beef Glass Noodles 酸辣牛肉粉
|$16.96
酸辣牛肉粉 spicy and sour soup
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
SALADS
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown
221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia
|Beef Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Stewed Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
|Beef Brisket Noodle Soup
|$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos