Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef noodles in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef noodles

Consumer pic

 

Sang Kee Peking Duck House

238 N 9th St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wonton Noodle Soup w/ Braised Beef 牛腩云吞面$14.00
More about Sang Kee Peking Duck House
Item pic

 

Chengdu Famous Food

3635 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
N3 Beef Brisket Noodle Soup 牛腩汤面$15.96
牛腩汤面 slow cooked beef brisket in savory soup
N1 Spicy & Sour Beef Glass Noodles 酸辣牛肉粉$16.96
酸辣牛肉粉 spicy and sour soup
More about Chengdu Famous Food
Beef Noodle Soup image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
9a03a9d8-7292-4a47-a574-6191dbec26e1 image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO TAI -Flank steak, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Stewed Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO BO KHO - Rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, , basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
Beef Brisket Noodle Soup$12.75
PHO NAM - Thin sliced beef brisket, rice noodles, beef broth, onions, cilantro-scallion, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

French Toast

Pierogies

Fried Ravioli

Cupcakes

Hibiscus Tea

Coleslaw

Chicken Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (17 restaurants)

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (707 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (645 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston