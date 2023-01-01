Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

 

Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)$12.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Scallion, Red Onion, Rice Powder, Mint, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Chili Flake
More about Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
Korean Beef Bowl image

 

PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table

3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Korean Beef Salad$13.50
Slow cooked beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, pickled cucumber kimchi, lightly pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallots. Choose two sauces.
More about PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
Banner pic

 

The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gỏi đu đủ khô bò (Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky)$15.00
Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky
Sweet Onion, Vietnamese Herbs, Carrot, Daikon, Crushed Peanuts, and Sesame Crackers dressed with Tamarind-Soy Vinaigrette
More about The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse image

BBQ

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd

7500 State Rd, Philadelphia

Avg 4.8 (1909 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef$15.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
More about Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
Vietnam Cafe University City image

SALADS

Vietnam Cafe University City

816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Jerky Papaya Salad$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Green papaya, beef jerky, fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
More about Vietnam Cafe University City
Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown image

SALADS

Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

221 N 11TH ST, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2032 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Jerky Papaya Salad$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing
More about Vietnam Restaurant Chinatown

