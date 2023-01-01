Beef salad in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef salad
Pattaya Restaurant - Thai Cuisine
4040 Locust Street, Philadelphia
|Thai Beef Salad (Nam Tok) (Spicy)
|$12.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Scallion, Red Onion, Rice Powder, Mint, Cilantro, Lime Juice, Chili Flake
PaperMill Fresh Asian Kitchen - Franklin's Table
3401 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Korean Beef Salad
|$13.50
Slow cooked beef in a sweet soy garlic marinade, rice noodles, spring mix, cabbage, pickled cucumber kimchi, lightly pickled carrots and daikon, cilantro, toasted sesame seeds, crispy shallots. Choose two sauces.
The Lucky Well - Incubator. - The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.
990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia
|Gỏi đu đủ khô bò (Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky)
|$15.00
Green Papaya Salad w/ BBQ Beef Jerky
Sweet Onion, Vietnamese Herbs, Carrot, Daikon, Crushed Peanuts, and Sesame Crackers dressed with Tamarind-Soy Vinaigrette
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
7500 State Rd, Philadelphia
|Salad with 4oz Chopped Beef
|$15.99
Includes Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cabbage, cheddar cheese & cornbread or choice of roll
SALADS
Vietnam Cafe University City
816 S 47TH ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Beef Jerky Papaya Salad
|$14.95
GOI DU DU KHO BO - Green papaya, beef jerky, fresh basil, worcestershire soy dressing