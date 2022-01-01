Beef sausages in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef sausages
Pretty Girls Cook - 1016 N Marshall Street
1016 N Marshall Street, Philadelphia
|Beef Mild Sausage
|$7.00
Maker Artisan Pizza - 5301 Germantown Ave
5301 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia
|Beef Sausage Stromboli
Beef sausage stromboli with green pepper, red onion, cheese and pizza sauce.
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia
|Hot Beef Sausage Sandwich
|$5.75
Grilled Chesapeake Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage on a Roll
|Hot Beef Sausage (per piece)
|$4.00
Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage
|Hot Beef Sausage, Eggs
|$6.00
Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef with eggs on a long roll Add Toppings