Beef shawarma in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve beef shawarma

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill

4420 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (1925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Platter$12.95
Traditional flavorful marinated beef, cut into strips and served with sesame tahini paste and pickles.
Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.95
Traditional Lebanese marinated beef strips cooked on a rotating stick. Wrapped in fresh pita with tomatoes, pickles onions and Tahini sauce.
More about Manakeesh Cafe Bakery & Grill
BON KIF Grill

627 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Shawarma Sandwich$13.99
Beef Shawarma with tahini, tomatoes, pickles, onions and sumac seasoning. Served with Bon Kif specialty bread made from scratch.
More about BON KIF Grill

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (73 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (727 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
